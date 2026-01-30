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Residential quarter Villa Sirius

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,82M
;
20
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ID: 39051
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 284946404
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle Copenhague 30 D

About the complex

This exquisite residence offers an unparalleled blend of modern comfort and sophisticated architecture, designed for the most refined lifestyle. Nestled in complete privacy, the property features outstanding amenities, including a floor-to-ceiling wine cellar, a billiard room, and a personal sauna. From the moment you step inside, the grand entrance hall welcomes you into an open-plan living space bathed in natural light, thanks to expansive wall-to-wall windows. The kitchen, designed for both functionality and style, is a haven for culinary enthusiasts—fully equipped with an island breakfast area, an outdoor barbecue with a covered dining space, and everything needed to craft gourmet meals. The lush garden is a true sanctuary, where manicured greenery reflects beautifully in the shimmering, heated turquoise pool. Multiple lounge and chill-out areas invite you to embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle, whether basking in the sun on the terrace or unwinding on a luxurious sun lounger. The pool, a centerpiece of tranquility, offers the perfect setting for a refreshing swim or a moment of pure relaxation. This is more than a home—it’s an experience of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Sirius
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,82M
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