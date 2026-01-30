Residential quarter Villa Sirius

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This exquisite residence offers an unparalleled blend of modern comfort and sophisticated architecture, designed for the most refined lifestyle. Nestled in complete privacy, the property features outstanding amenities, including a floor-to-ceiling wine cellar, a billiard room, and a personal sauna.
From the moment you step inside, the grand entrance hall welcomes you into an open-plan living space bathed in natural light, thanks to expansive wall-to-wall windows.
The kitchen, designed for both functionality and style, is a haven for culinary enthusiasts—fully equipped with an island breakfast area, an outdoor barbecue with a covered dining space, and everything needed to craft gourmet meals.
The lush garden is a true sanctuary, where manicured greenery reflects beautifully in the shimmering, heated turquoise pool.
Multiple lounge and chill-out areas invite you to embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle, whether basking in the sun on the terrace or unwinding on a luxurious sun lounger. The pool, a centerpiece of tranquility, offers the perfect setting for a refreshing swim or a moment of pure relaxation.
This is more than a home—it’s an experience of luxury, comfort, and natural beauty.
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San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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