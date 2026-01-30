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Residential quarter Alcalá 4

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$11,09M
;
15
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ID: 39045
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 568588576
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Avenida del Generalife

About the complex

Exclusive Luxury Villa Under Construction in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella Located in one of Marbella’s most prestigious areas, this stunning luxury villa under construction redefines elegance, comfort, and privacy. Situated in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 minutes from Puerto Banús, the property enjoys breathtaking mountain and golf views in a refined and tranquil setting. Set on a 1,448 m² plot, the villa offers a total built area of 1,471 m², with 872 m² of covered built space, thoughtfully designed to maximize space, natural light, and contemporary architectural style. The property features 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 en-suite bathrooms plus 3 guest toilets, and 6 parking spaces, ensuring exceptional comfort for both residents and guests. Exclusive amenities include an entertainment room, private spa, private gym, and an elegant wine cellar, making this villa a true sanctuary of luxury and well-being. A unique opportunity to acquire a brand-new luxury villa in a prime location, ideal as a permanent residence or a high-value investment on the Costa del Sol.

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San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Alcalá 4
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$11,09M
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