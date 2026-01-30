Residential quarter Alcalá 4

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Exclusive Luxury Villa Under Construction in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella
Located in one of Marbella’s most prestigious areas, this stunning luxury villa under construction redefines elegance, comfort, and privacy. Situated in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 minutes from Puerto Banús, the property enjoys breathtaking mountain and golf views in a refined and tranquil setting.
Set on a 1,448 m² plot, the villa offers a total built area of 1,471 m², with 872 m² of covered built space, thoughtfully designed to maximize space, natural light, and contemporary architectural style.
The property features 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 en-suite bathrooms plus 3 guest toilets, and 6 parking spaces, ensuring exceptional comfort for both residents and guests.
Exclusive amenities include an entertainment room, private spa, private gym, and an elegant wine cellar, making this villa a true sanctuary of luxury and well-being.
A unique opportunity to acquire a brand-new luxury villa in a prime location, ideal as a permanent residence or a high-value investment on the Costa del Sol.
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San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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