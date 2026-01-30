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Residential quarter Copenhague 39

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,54M
;
20
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ID: 38915
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1168955479
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Avenida del Prado, 7

About the complex

KEY READY VILLA IN THE HEART OF NUEVA ANDALUCIA This fabulous villa in a well established area in the heart of Nueva Andalucia has undergone a complete transformation from the ground up to the highest possible construction specifications. Offering 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms of complete luxury it represents the ultimate in contemporary living. Large living areas complemented by an open plan kitchen and extensive terracing including an outdoor kitchen allow for a complete al fresco lifestyle. A jacuzzi, sauna, and open views to the golf course make this the perfect family home in Marbella’s most sought after neighbourhood. PROPERTY FEATURES • Golf views • Fully refurbished • Rooftop terrace • Outdoor pool • Outdoor kitchen • Gym • Sauna • Jacuzzi • Games room

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Copenhague 39
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,54M
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