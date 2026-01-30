Residential quarter Copenhague 39

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KEY READY VILLA IN THE HEART OF NUEVA ANDALUCIA
This fabulous villa in a well established area in the heart of Nueva Andalucia has undergone a complete transformation from the ground up to the highest possible construction specifications.
Offering 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms of complete luxury it represents the ultimate in contemporary living.
Large living areas complemented by an open plan kitchen and extensive terracing including an outdoor kitchen allow for a complete al fresco lifestyle. A jacuzzi, sauna, and open views to the golf course make this the perfect family home in Marbella’s most sought after neighbourhood.
PROPERTY FEATURES
• Golf views
• Fully refurbished
• Rooftop terrace
• Outdoor pool
• Outdoor kitchen
• Gym
• Sauna
• Jacuzzi
• Games room
Location on the map
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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