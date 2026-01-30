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Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$535,833
;
13
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ID: 38977
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 656737308
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle Pio Baroja

About the complex

New development that offers apartments with 2-,3- and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new development in a very privileged location, and it has an amazing roof-top swimming pool for owners to enjoy the sun with unrestricted access and beautiful views. The development boasts a magnificent modern style building with avant-garde architectural details such as its peak shape at the corner of the building and with high-quality finishes that guarantees total satisfaction and maximum comfort for residents. Communal areas for residents include swimming pools on the roof of the building and large common areas on the ground floor and deck and also a gym. The apartments have open plans which gives each home a feeling of great spaciousness. The terraces on offer allow residents to enjoy the Andalusian sun from the comfort of their own home. It is in a privileged location that is located just 5 minutes by car from San Pedro Alcántara and Puerto Banus. It has all necessary services on offer for residents including schools, institutes, sports areas, parks, and shops all within a pleasant walking distance. The residential complex has large common areas, a chill out area, a gym on the 7th floor to enjoy the views while training and an impressive panoramic pool on the roof. Garage and storage option.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Residencial Albatros XV
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$535,833
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