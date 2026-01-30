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Residential quarter Villa Liria

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
;
6
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ID: 39316
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 512252435
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle 5

About the complex

Spectacular villa with a modern façade, private pool and spacious open-plan interior. Bright living room, high-end kitchen, master bedroom en suite and additional bedrooms with excellent layout and design. Premium finishes throughout the property. This villa has a total of 454 m2 of floor space distributed over 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a toilet. Ideal for those seeking exclusivity, privacy and a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the most sought-after areas of Marbella.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Liria
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
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