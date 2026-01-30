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Residential quarter Breeze

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$784,978
;
11
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ID: 38955
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 258738048
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle 18 A

About the complex

Spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a perfect location, for you to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. The modern design and the avant-garde architecture offer open and bright spaces, to enjoy and relax in one of the most privileged spots in the world. The urbanization will have pleasant communal spaces such as a swimming pool, landscaped gardens, Co-Working space and fitness area. The complex, which will be completely gated, will also have permanent surveillance cameras and concierge service. The project is located in Guadalmina Alta, Marbella (Malaga) one of the most privileged areas on the Costa del Sol, with more than 70 golf courses, 300 days of sunshine a year, an average annual temperature of 20 degrees and very close to spaces of culture, sports, beaches, leisure, shopping, and gastronomy.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Breeze
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$784,978
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