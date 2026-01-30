  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas

Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$2,47M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39491
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 849346769
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle de Jose Echegaray

About the complex

MODERN LIVING BY THE MEDITERRANEAN. An exclusive residential project comprising 11 luxury villas, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and elegance in a privileged setting. Each villa has 5 to 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms plus a guest toilet, and carefully distributed spaces to enjoy a sophisticated lifestyle both indoors and outdoors. The homes are set on plots ranging from 306.25 m² to 392 m² and include a private swimming pool, a solarium ideal for relaxation and entertainment, as well as underground parking for two vehicles, ensuring comfort and security. This exclusive complex has been conceived with a contemporary design, high-quality materials, and a focus on natural light and connection with the environment, making it a perfect choice both as a primary residence and as a high-end investment. The villas are a perfect combination of sophistication and spaciousness, located on separate plots with private gardens and swimming pools. The interiors are designed to impress, with 2.85-meter-high ceilings, underfloor heating, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, and 1 m x 1 m porcelain tiles in all rooms. Natural light floods the living spaces through the patios and floor-to-ceiling windows, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The spacious private solariums offer an ideal outdoor retreat, while the private underground parking ensures convenience and security. Every detail is finished to the highest standards, reflecting elegance, comfort, and modern luxury. Prices range from €2,167,250 to €2,550,000.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Habitat Alborán – Bora
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$885,660
Residential quarter Adagio
Benahavis, Spain
from
$559,724
Residential quarter Mijas Sea Views Phase II
Mijas, Spain
from
$700,792
Residential quarter Armonía
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$500,566
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$726,716
You are viewing
Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Villas
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$2,47M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter The Meadows Fase 1
Residential quarter The Meadows Fase 1
Residential quarter The Meadows Fase 1
Residential quarter The Meadows Fase 1
Residential quarter The Meadows Fase 1
Show all Residential quarter The Meadows Fase 1
Residential quarter The Meadows Fase 1
Mijas, Spain
from
$739,472
New project in La Cala Resort consisting of frontline golf townhouses with panoramic views of the resort and the valley of Mijas. Southwest facing. The properties are distributed over 3 levels in a private urbanization with communal pool and gardens. This project is based on a private basem…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas
Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas
Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas
Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas
Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas
Show all Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas
Residential quarter Higueron North Residences Villas
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$4,51M
Welcome to the villas, a natural setting, which brings the architectural project to life from the very first moment. Breathe and relax in the infinity pool where you can enjoy the exceptional views of the centuries-old carob trees and the Mediterranean Sea. Immerse yourself in the pleasure…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Show all Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Los Arcos Luxury Villas
Nerja, Spain
from
$1,30M
Discover a new level of luxury in the picturesque town of Nerja with our development of 5 stunning villas. Located in the prestigious town of Nerja, these homes have been designed to offer the utmost in comfort, contemporary style and Mediterranean luxury. Modern and Functional Design Each…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications