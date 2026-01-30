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Residential quarter BeSeven by Marein

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,54M
;
20
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ID: 38991
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 740954155
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle Pablo Picasso

About the complex

We present seven exclusives villas, a development in a gated complex with 24-hour security, within walking distance to the beach and Puerto Banús. These residences represent the pinnacle of architectural elegance and offer an unparalleled lifestyle. Each villa has been designed by top professionals, offering high-quality materials and luxurious amenities. With a blend of contemporary lines and classic elegance, the villas seamlessly integrate into their surroundings, providing a serene oasis close to the sea and local attractions. The villas feature a special collaboration with Bang & Olufsen to provide a superior sensory experience in image and sound. The main entrance connects to a spacious living and dining room, separated by a double-sided fireplace. The kitchen, equipped with the prestigious BULTHAUP brand and Siemens appliances, is ideal for cooking enthusiasts. The outdoor area includes a garden with a pool of varying depths, a Pool Bar, a waterfall from the terrace, and a covered dining area. The upper floor houses a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, along with two additional en-suite bedrooms. The solarium features its own pool and barbecue area. The basement includes a bedroom for guests or staff, a multi-purpose area, and a laundry room. The villas also feature advanced technologies such as underfloor heating, an aerothermal system, an electric vehicle charging point, home automation, an integrated sound system, and an elevator.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter BeSeven by Marein
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,54M
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