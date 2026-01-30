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Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,31M
;
20
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ID: 39407
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1979390999
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle Real

About the complex

Nestled within the illustrious enclave of Nueva Andalucia, the residential complex provides residents a luxurious escape that embodies the true essence of luxury living. With its privileged location in Nueva Andalucia, residents are granted convenient access to a plethora of nearby amenities, as well as sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and sea. The residential complex stands as a sanctuary of innovation and luxury, serving as a testament to the synergy of modern design and timeless elegance. Residents are granted an elevated lifestyle, with the finest elements of architecture, security and personalisation all combined. This visionary project redefines the concept of a modern urbanisation, offering an unparalleled lifestyle characterised by refinement, security and design ingenuity. Comprising a collection of 26 new build residences, the residential complex presents a harmonious blend of architectural brilliance and functional elegance. Designed by the visionary architect Ismael Mérida, the residences at this development as modern marvels, each spanning three levels, including a solarium and basement, all united by a ground floor. Facing the cardinal directions of South, East, South East and West, the villas embrace the sun’s journey, casting enchanting hues and shadows throughout the day. Immersed in the tranquility of a gated community with 24-hour security surveillance, the residential complex ensures an environment of complete peace of mind. A security guard stationed at the entrance adds an additional layer of security and reassurance. A single entrance and exit point not only enhance security but also contribute to the sense of seclusion and privacy that defines this exclusive enclave. Residents can be confident that only they will have Access to the community, and guests will be granted access upon approval.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter The Avenue Marbella
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,31M
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