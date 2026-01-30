Residential quarter Villa Merisa

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Welcome to an extraordinary private villa in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, where contemporary architecture, exquisite interiors, and stunning outdoor spaces merge to create the ultimate luxury retreat. Recently renovated to the highest standards, this magnificent residence offers a perfect combination of modern elegance and Mediterranean charm.
Prime location : Situated in prestigious Nueva Andalucía, this villa offers a peaceful and private setting while being just minutes away from world-class golf courses, the luxurious marina of Puerto Banús, high-end boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and the stunning golden beaches of Marbella.
Architectural brilliance and interior design : Designed by Jesús Estepa Rubio and Antonio Estepa Rubio of ER Arquitectos and styled by AALTO Exclusive Design, this villa is a masterpiece of refined sophistication. Natural stone, elegant glass elements, and pure architectural lines create a harmonious connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
A home of distinction and prestige : This villa represents the pinnacle of luxury in Marbella, combining brilliant architecture, exquisite interiors, and resort-worthy outdoor spaces. Whether as a permanent residence, luxury retreat, or investment, this property offers unparalleled exclusivity in one of Marbella's most coveted areas.
Location on the map
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return