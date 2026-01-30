Residential quarter Armonia San Pedro

New development of apartments consisting of 35 apartments of 2 and 3 bedrooms, with duplexes with terraces-solarium. Garages in the basement and commercial premises on the first floor, in a building of avant-garde architecture, with first class qualities and an exceptional location in the heart of the Costa del Sol. The development is perfectly located close to some of the best white sandy beaches in Spain. With its elegant marinas, fishing ports and, of course, the best golf courses, the area is in the best location to enjoy life. The Costa del Sol enjoys more than 300 days of sunshine a year and 161 kilometers of coastline. This elegant residential development, with contemporary architectural lines, is a unique project of exclusive two and three-bedroom homes with spectacular terraces. Each home offers well-distributed interior spaces, where the living room, dining room and kitchen merge into a space designed for you to enjoy the breathtaking views thanks to the large windows. Thus, the connection between the exterior and interior space is perfect, with generous covered and uncovered terraces that are the perfect place to relax and enjoy the views. Each of the homes features the highest quality materials, neutral tones and textures that allow the owners to personalize the space to create the perfect ambiance. Every detail has been carefully studied to ensure that your life is a unique experience. In addition, the customization possibilities allow you to always adapt it to your style.