  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter Mare Fase II

Residential quarter Mare Fase II

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,56M
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 39178
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 272738748
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcántara. It offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort to its owners, with a selection of top quality materials and prestigious brands, as well as careful attention to their design. They also incorporate perfect air conditioning that adapts to both the cold and hot months and optimal soundproofing between homes and the outside. Their construction under the guidelines of the new Technical Building Code (CTE), place these homes at the forefront of the market, as they offer some of the highest levels of energy efficiency. The area has wide and modern avenues with bike paths, gardens, public transportation, and is surrounded by shops and restaurants. In short, a new residential complex with the advantages of a top quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto Banús, for a truly unrepeatable price.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Electus
Mijas, Spain
from
$412,398
Residential quarter Azure Living
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$336,261
Residential quarter Villa Brisa
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,72M
Residential quarter Atria La Alcaidesa Fase I
La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain
from
$511,942
Residential quarter The Palms at Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$488,052
You are viewing
Residential quarter Mare Fase II
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,56M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Show all Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
La Nucia, Spain
from
$484,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
A modern design and construction village where you can enjoy the climate, sunshine all year round, breathtaking views of the bays of Benidorm and Albir and lead a healthy lifestyle. It is close to all services and the sports center of La Nusia. The size of the houses and their configuration …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$279,392
Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Show all Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$363,547
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and prox…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications