Residential quarter Mare Fase II

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New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3
to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and
3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion
area towards the sea of Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva
Alcántara.
It offers homes
designed to provide maximum comfort to its owners, with a selection of top
quality materials and prestigious brands, as well as careful attention to their
design. They also incorporate perfect air conditioning that adapts to both the
cold and hot months and optimal soundproofing between homes and the outside.
Their
construction under the guidelines of the new Technical Building Code (CTE),
place these homes at the forefront of the market, as they offer some of the
highest levels of energy efficiency.
The area has wide
and modern avenues with bike paths, gardens, public transportation, and is
surrounded by shops and restaurants.
In short, a new residential complex with the advantages of a
top quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto
Banús, for a truly unrepeatable price.
Location on the map
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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