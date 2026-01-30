  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter The Grove

Residential quarter The Grove

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$677,129
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39219
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 926240355
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

Discover an exclusive residential development comprising 139 residences, where exceptional design, comfort and world-class amenities come together to deliver a lifestyle comparable to that of a five-star resort. Located in Marbella West, one of the Costa del Sol's fastest-growing and most sought-after areas, this development forms part of a thriving new district that combines modern infrastructure, an upscale residential setting and outstanding long-term investment potential. Just minutes from Puerto Banús and the centre of San Pedro de Alcántara, residents enjoy effortless access to beach clubs, the promenade, renowned international schools, leading healthcare facilities, fitness centres, championship golf courses, marinas and an exceptional selection of restaurants and leisure venues. The development is set within an emerging neighbourhood where new residential projects and a future luxury hotel will further enhance the area's appeal, creating a vibrant, secure and prestigious environment with excellent prospects for future value appreciation. Designed to embrace a true resort lifestyle, the community features an outstanding collection of premium amenities surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens that blend privacy, elegance and contemporary architecture in perfect harmony. Residents can enjoy a spectacular outdoor swimming pool, a heated indoor pool, a fully equipped spa and fitness centre, an exclusive rooftop lounge with a yoga area, and an impressive sky pool offering the perfect setting to relax and unwind. Dedicated leisure spaces for both adults and children complete this exceptional environment, all within a private gated community designed to provide maximum security, comfort and peace of mind. Every residence has been thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light, spaciousness and the connection between indoor and outdoor living. Generous layouts, expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and open living spaces create bright, welcoming interiors that embrace the Mediterranean lifestyle throughout the year. The interiors showcase a timeless and refined aesthetic inspired by the Mediterranean, featuring soft neutral tones, natural stone, warm wood finishes and premium-quality materials. Every detail reflects the highest standards of contemporary architecture and craftsmanship found in the finest residential developments on the Costa del Sol. A home where luxury is part of everyday life, and an exceptional investment opportunity in one of Marbella's most promising and desirable locations.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter EVERGREEN HOMES
Mijas, Spain
from
$882,816
Residential quarter Villa Harmony
Marbella, Spain
from
$15,36M
Residential complex Vitania Home
Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
Residential quarter Villa Zen
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,26M
Residential quarter Célere DelMar 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$444,139
You are viewing
Residential quarter The Grove
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$677,129
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Show all Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$435,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 24
Area 97–372 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm are all enjoyable in Eagle Tower by TM. Privileged location, next to Las Rejas Golf Club, just 1 km from Poniente Beach, with excellent connections to the N-332 and AP7 motorways. Eagle Tower by TM will consist of one tower with a diverse type of accommodat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
97.0 – 120.0
506,229 – 578,058
Apartment 3 rooms
117.0 – 325.0
533,592 – 912,124
Apartment 4 rooms
372.0
1,01M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Show all Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Residential quarter Terrazas de Cortesin - Bon Air
Casares, Spain
from
$664,956
New Residential Project in Finca Cortesín This exciting project offers 44 two- and three-bedroom homes, distributed among apartments, penthouses, and townhouses, located on a hill with spectacular views of the sea and mountains, adjacent to the Finca Cortesín golf course. This development …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Romero
Residential quarter Romero
Residential quarter Romero
Residential quarter Romero
Residential quarter Romero
Show all Residential quarter Romero
Residential quarter Romero
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,75M
Exclusive private project of only 28 designer apartments distributed in four blocks that offer the perfect combination of apartments and penthouses to meet the needs of our clients. The buildings have a maximum of three floors, ensuring that they blend seamlessly with the natural surrounding…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications