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Residential quarter Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,54M
;
25
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ID: 39527
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2081676040
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

Marein Natura combines luxury and nature in an exceptional environment. Three unique villas built on one level and designed to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle in a relaxed way, imagine melting into the sun's rays, relaxing in the chill-out area by the pool, picking fresh vegetables from your own garden or just simply relaxing on a sun bed beside the pool watching the sunset on a lazy summer evening. The villas have been carefully studied, with a special architectural design where each house has been projected on one level and also has its own landscaping and ecological garden to enjoy the freshness of nature. The villas have an underground garage and a large basement that can be customized to the taste the lifestyle of each families needs.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Marein Natura · VILLA CASIA
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$4,54M
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