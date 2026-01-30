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Residential quarter Brisas 12

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,77M
;
20
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ID: 39379
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1911284550
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Avenida del Generalife

About the complex

This luxurious property, designed by a renowned architectural firm and developed by Nordic Group, exemplifies modern Scandinavian elegance combined with supreme comfort. With an impressive 648 square meters spread over three floors, this villa offers abundant natural light and stunning views from almost every room. The property is fully equipped with top-quality Siemens appliances and features exquisite oak floors that complement its warm, contemporary style. The ground floor is meticulously designed to create a welcoming atmosphere. A spacious kitchen with dining area flows seamlessly into a cozy living room. Furthermore, this floor includes a guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and an additional guest toilet, ensuring functionality and privacy.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Brisas 12
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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$6,77M
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