Residential quarter Brisas 12

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This luxurious property, designed by a renowned architectural firm and developed by Nordic Group, exemplifies modern Scandinavian elegance combined with supreme comfort.
With an impressive 648 square meters spread over three floors, this villa offers abundant natural light and stunning views from almost every room.
The property is fully equipped with top-quality Siemens appliances and features exquisite oak floors that complement its warm, contemporary style.
The ground floor is meticulously designed to create a welcoming atmosphere.
A spacious kitchen with dining area flows seamlessly into a cozy living room.
Furthermore, this floor includes a guest bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and an additional guest toilet, ensuring functionality and privacy.
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San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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