Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Newly launched boutique residential development in one of the most exclusive areas of San Pedro de Alcantara, just a few meters from the beach, promenade, boulevard, restaurants, services, and amenities. Easy access to Puerto Banús, Marbella, and the main road connections along the Costa del Sol.
Designed combining contemporary architecture, high-quality finishes, and an exceptional lifestyle in a privileged location. Comfort, efficiency, and ease of living are prioritized.
The project comprises 17 carefully designed apartments offering bright spaces, with a focus on comfort and quality. The open-plan designs connect the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating fluid and functional spaces.
This project is ideal as a primary residence, second home, or investment property.
Location on the map
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return