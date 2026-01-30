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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,37M
;
20
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ID: 39328
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1554932221
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle La Cantera

About the complex

Newly launched boutique residential development in one of the most exclusive areas of San Pedro de Alcantara, just a few meters from the beach, promenade, boulevard, restaurants, services, and amenities. Easy access to Puerto Banús, Marbella, and the main road connections along the Costa del Sol. Designed combining contemporary architecture, high-quality finishes, and an exceptional lifestyle in a privileged location. Comfort, efficiency, and ease of living are prioritized. The project comprises 17 carefully designed apartments offering bright spaces, with a focus on comfort and quality. The open-plan designs connect the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating fluid and functional spaces. This project is ideal as a primary residence, second home, or investment property.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Alcantara Del Mar Townhouses
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,37M
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