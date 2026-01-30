Residential quarter Villa Madrisa

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A stunning Mediterranean villa located in the heart of Nueva Andalucia.
Designed to combine contemporary elegance with natural beauty, the property is surrounded by a meticulously manicured garden that wraps around the villa, offering a sense of serenity and seclusion. Tall trees and lush greenery enhance privacy, while the private outdoor pool provides a tranquil retreat. With ample space for entertaining, it is perfect for those who appreciate both refined luxury and a connection to nature.
Upon entering, the villa's interiors exude warmth and sophistication, with modern design elements complemented by rich wood accents. The open-plan kitchen and dining area create a seamless flow, and the kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances to satisfy cooking enthusiasts.
The living area is equally impressive, with stunning views of La Concha mountain and direct access to an intimate chill-out area, a space that invites you to relax.
Every detail of the villa is designed to foster a welcoming ambiance, making it an exceptional home to relax and host.
The master suite is a true highlight, with expansive windows flooding the room with natural light and framing picturesque garden views. The master bath is equally luxurious, designed as a private sanctuary for comfort and indulgence.
A private driveway leads to a covered parking space, ensuring convenience and security. Situated in a prime location in Nueva Andalucia, offering the perfect balance between exclusivity and accessibility, making it a dream home for those seeking modern Mediterranean living at its finest.
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San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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