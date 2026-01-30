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Residential quarter Villa Madrisa

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,41M
;
20
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ID: 39235
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1318775702
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle Liria

About the complex

A stunning Mediterranean villa located in the heart of Nueva Andalucia. Designed to combine contemporary elegance with natural beauty, the property is surrounded by a meticulously manicured garden that wraps around the villa, offering a sense of serenity and seclusion. Tall trees and lush greenery enhance privacy, while the private outdoor pool provides a tranquil retreat. With ample space for entertaining, it is perfect for those who appreciate both refined luxury and a connection to nature. Upon entering, the villa's interiors exude warmth and sophistication, with modern design elements complemented by rich wood accents. The open-plan kitchen and dining area create a seamless flow, and the kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances to satisfy cooking enthusiasts. The living area is equally impressive, with stunning views of La Concha mountain and direct access to an intimate chill-out area, a space that invites you to relax. Every detail of the villa is designed to foster a welcoming ambiance, making it an exceptional home to relax and host. The master suite is a true highlight, with expansive windows flooding the room with natural light and framing picturesque garden views. The master bath is equally luxurious, designed as a private sanctuary for comfort and indulgence. A private driveway leads to a covered parking space, ensuring convenience and security. Situated in a prime location in Nueva Andalucia, offering the perfect balance between exclusivity and accessibility, making it a dream home for those seeking modern Mediterranean living at its finest.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Madrisa
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$3,41M
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 85–112 m²
4 real estate properties 4
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
85.0 – 101.0
364,048 – 398,177
House
103.0 – 112.0
488,052 – 556,311
Agency
EspanaTour
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