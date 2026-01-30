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Residential quarter Mare Fase I

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,66M
;
17
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ID: 39153
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 314237964
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

New residential complex of apartments and penthouses with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 and 3 bathrooms just 4 minutes walk from the promenade and 3 minutes from the old town of San Pedro de Alcántara, in the new expansion area towards the sea of ​​Marbella close to Puerto Banús called Nueva Alcántara. It offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort to its owners, with a selection of top quality materials and prestigious brands, as well as careful attention to their design. They also incorporate perfect air conditioning that adapts to both the cold and hot months and optimal soundproofing between homes and the outside. Their construction under the guidelines of the new Technical Building Code (CTE), place these homes at the forefront of the market, as they offer some of the highest levels of energy efficiency. The area has wide and modern avenues with bike paths, gardens, public transportation, and is surrounded by shops and restaurants. In short, a new residential complex with the advantages of a top quality residential environment, strategically located next to Puerto Banús, for a truly unrepeatable price.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Mare Fase I
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,66M
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