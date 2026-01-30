  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter Guadalmina 720

Residential quarter Guadalmina 720

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,82M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 39148
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 354460279
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Address
    Calle 19E

About the complex

A contemporary 6-bedroom villa located on a private plot of over 1,600 m² in the prestigious Guadalmina Alta area of ​​Marbella. With a constructed area of ​​over 1,000 m², this property combines striking modern architecture with practical living spaces and high-quality finishes. Clean lines, large windows, and landscaped gardens give it an imposing and sophisticated presence, as well as exceptional curb appeal. The main floor is designed for a seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living. A spacious open-plan living and dining area connects directly to the expansive terraces and pool. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors maximize natural light and provide easy access to the outdoor dining and lounge areas. The fully equipped designer kitchen, double-height ceilings, and thoughtful layout make the home the ideal place for both relaxed family living and stylish entertaining. The home includes six well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master suite with a dressing room and a luxurious en-suite bathroom. A home office provides an efficient workspace, while an entertainment floor with a private gym, media area, and leisure facilities adds flexibility for a modern lifestyle. Each room is designed for comfort and functionality, with attention to detail evident in the materials and finishes. Outside, the property features a private pool, manicured lawns, and a selection of shaded and sunny terraces for dining or relaxing. A secure gated entrance, ample parking, and integrated HVAC and lighting systems complete this turnkey residence. Spacious, stylish, and in a prime location, making it an excellent investment opportunity in one of Marbella's most desirable residential areas.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 13
Casares, Spain
from
$5,69M
Residential quarter LOOA Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$583,614
Residential quarter Magna Torremolinos Fase 2
Torremolinos, Spain
from
$468,712
Residential quarter Villa Luma
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,84M
Residential quarter Villa Noon
San Roque, Spain
from
$14,79M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Guadalmina 720
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$6,82M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Costa Serena ApartmentsVillas
Residential complex Costa Serena ApartmentsVillas
Residential complex Costa Serena ApartmentsVillas
Residential complex Costa Serena ApartmentsVillas
Residential complex Costa Serena ApartmentsVillas
Show all Residential complex Costa Serena ApartmentsVillas
Residential complex Costa Serena ApartmentsVillas
Los Alcazares, Spain
from
$370,155
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 85–112 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Residents can enjoy the communal pool and landscaped gardens created for relaxation and relaxation. Private gardens, decorated with artificial grass, harmoniously complement each villa.For your convenience, there is an underground parking space with a pre-installation for charging electric v…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
85.0 – 101.0
364,849 – 399,054
House
103.0 – 112.0
489,126 – 557,536
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$621,069
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Finca Avignon
Residential quarter Finca Avignon
Residential quarter Finca Avignon
Residential quarter Finca Avignon
Residential quarter Finca Avignon
Show all Residential quarter Finca Avignon
Residential quarter Finca Avignon
Malaga, Spain
from
$1,65M
A new residential development in Pedregalejo, East Málaga, featuring three apartments and two semi-detached villas. A rare opportunity to acquire an exceptional residence overlooking the iconic Baños del Carmen, in one of the most sought-after areas of East Málaga. A privileged setting whe…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications