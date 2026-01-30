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Residential quarter Marbella Lake

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,08M
;
25
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ID: 38933
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1805511436
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

Marbella Lake, a private modern development at the heart of Golf Valley, in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 kilometres from Puerto Banús. This new development comprises 98 apartments distributed throughout several three storey buildings in contemporary Mediterranean style. The 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and the wonderful penthouses and duplex homes are surrounded by carefully landscaped gardens and four communal pools. The Marbella Lake project has been designed to ensure that all of the homes enjoy impressive panoramic views from the generously sized terraces and living rooms. Architecture in the communal areas at Marbella Lake is inspired by the “Boho Chic” and “Country Chic” aesthetic concepts where natural materials and colours are combined to blend into the local scenery in a balanced way, favouring a relaxed ambience and an escape to peaceful surroundings. The homes will be delivered fully equipped with top quality branded finishings and ready to move in. Each home also has a storage room and garage parking space. Work is due to commence during the first quarter of 2021 and the homes will be handed over during the third quarter of 2023.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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Residential quarter Marbella Lake
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$1,08M
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 89–99 m²
2 real estate properties 2
This residential area will offer you 2 or 3 bedroom homes in a modern building. The communal areas will include 3 swimming pools, a gym, a paddle court and large gardens
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
89.0
404,755
Apartment 3 rooms
99.0
415,016
Agency
EspanaTour
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