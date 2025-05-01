  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia

New Buildings in Region of Murcia, Spain

Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential complex Miami Towers
Residential complex Miami Towers
San Javier, Spain
from
$474,410
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 123 m²
1 real estate object 1
A residential complex overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, with direct access from the communal pool to the promenade and beach. Each property is delivered turnkey, not only equipped with kitchen appliances and air conditioning, but also fully furnished. The complex has: A large infinity pool …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
Residential complex Amara Maris Apartments
San Javier, Spain
from
$297,364
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 51–115 m²
3 real estate objects 3
AMARA MARIS Beach & Spa is a new luxury residential complex located on the Mediterranean coast, in the stunning resort of La Manga del Mar Menor, on the Costa Calida. The complex consists of two 9-storey blocks with 1-3 bedrooms, apartments with terraces with sea views in all properties, lan…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go