Mijas, Spain

Jardines de las lagunas fase II Apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and penthouses with pool, gym and sauna in Las Lagunas de Mijas Description The residential complex consists of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and amazing 3-bedroom penthouses. The project will delight spectacular terraces, turning your home into your own paradise. All apartments take place in the garage and pantry. As an innovation, underfloor heating in bathrooms was added at a new stage of the project. It is a cleaner and more efficient heating system that helps create a cozy atmosphere in your home. The residential area offers absolute safety and tranquility, in addition to the established surveillance cameras. In addition to the fact that all services and amenities are within walking distance, the complex has beautiful public areas with a swimming pool and gardens that you can enjoy with your family. Kids can have fun on the playground while you are relaxing in the sauna or doing in the gym. The complex is located in the privileged area of Costa del Sol: less than 5 minutes from the best commercial offer on the coast, many golf courses in the immediate vicinity, 2 km from the beach and transport services almost at your doorstep.