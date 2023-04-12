Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region

Residential properties for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
11499
Sekerhane Mahallesi
6351
Alanya
6330
Mersin
575
Gazipasa
119
Kepez
51
Muratpasa
34
Doesemealti
29
Show more
12 079 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment of your dreams in. Gazipasha on the main street. To the sea with beaches 800 …
2 room apartmentin Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 195,000
[EN/RU]   2 bedroom , 1 living room, separated kitchen, pool, in a complex, dis…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Kadriye, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 1 088 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Aladdin Palace, a ten-minute walk from the land of Legends (suitable for obtaining citize…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 13 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale is an apartment of 1 + 1, has a total area of 64 m2 and is located in the complex o…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 115,500
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 53,000
We present to your attention a new modern complex, the construction of which began in the Me…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Furniture: in the living room — corner sofa and dining table, corner floorers for lighting. …
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 120,920
Ultra-lux apartment on the first coastline in Mersin, Ayash The apartment is located on the …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
We present to your attention a new premium complex — class in the prestigious Oba area. The …
Villa 2 room villain Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 158,000
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
5 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 350 m² 5/17 Floor
€ 439,000
The Liparis 1 complex with its ultra-social district by the sea is one of the most prestigio…

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir