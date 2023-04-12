Cottages for sale in Belarus

Belarus
698 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 136,492
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 33,803
Sale of a canned residential building in 2022 in the cottage building of the State Educatio…
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 81,529
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,236,677
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 229,014
Cottage in ST Borovaya 2km from MKAD! Area 382.7 sq.m, kitchen 20.5 sq.m. FBS Founda…
Cottage
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 24,734
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 274,817
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
290 m²
€ 229,014
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 155,730
Cozy country house for sale, located in a picturesque area. The area of the house is 97.9 sq…
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 111,759
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
Cottage
Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 36,642
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
344 m²
€ 412,226
Stylish premium house within the city. A unique offer of a VIP class HOUSE. 7.5 hundre…
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
316 m²
€ 228,098
Link to the video of the house https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uBn8Mr6-cRCWOc4aGk4H29uWxhDd…
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
195 m²
€ 26,566
New house for sale in. Slutske. Foundation: reinforced concrete, walls: gas-silicate blocks,…
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
263 m²
€ 137,409
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
220 m²
€ 192,372
A unique, solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged living floors. 2017 built 100% readiness …
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
238 m²
€ 357,262
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 210,693
A cozy house-rub from a natural calibrated round-trip of handles is an ideal choice for thos…
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 412,226
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 114,507
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
231 m²
€ 141,806
House for sale 2021 built in ST Yasnaya Polyana 18 km from MKAD. The foundation is a insulat…
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 62,842
A cozy, warm cottage with a bathhouse is fully ready for sale in ST « Istok-M » 29 km from …
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
198 m²
€ 123,668
Really good offer! A modern brick cottage with a renovation, in a nearby suburb of Minsk - a…
Cottage
Ratomka, Belarus
€ 59,452
Unfinished house for sale in Ratomka, Mr. Bankovshchina. The direction of Rakovskoye. 12 km …
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
Price on request
A spacious and cozy three-story cottage for sale in ST « ROMANOVKA » completely ready …
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 128,156
For sale a two-story house with a garage in the basement. g. Brest. Facade trimming - plaste…
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
300 m²
€ 54,963
For sale cottage in the village of Lubuzh. The tree is surrounded by brick, the roof o…
Cottage
Miazysietki, Belarus
112 m²
€ 29,314
We bring to your attention a house in Mezhisetki, with a total area of 112 sq.m. All communi…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
165 m²
€ 108,095
Lot 10323; We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commissio…
