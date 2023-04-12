Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Belarus

in Haranski sielski Saviet
43
in Smalyavichy
30
in cerninski sielski Saviet
56
in Mazyr
8
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
20
in Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
50
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
33
698 properties total found
Cottagein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
VIP
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 136,492
Exclusive townhouse in a house for 2 families in Zaslavl Address: Zaslavl, st. Molodechnensk…
Cottagein Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 33,803
Sale of a canned residential building in 2022 in the cottage building of the State Educatio…
Cottagein Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
164 m²
€ 81,529
For sale beautiful, new cottage in x. Chernitsa ( 33.5 km from Minsk, 1 km from Smolevich ).…
Cottagein Siomkava, Belarus
Cottage
Siomkava, Belarus
1 105 m²
€ 1,236,677
For sale is a residential complex consisting of two separate residential buildings, each of …
Cottagein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
383 m²
€ 229,014
  Cottage in ST Borovaya 2km from MKAD! Area 382.7 sq.m, kitchen 20.5 sq.m. FBS Founda…
Cottagein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 24,734
Cottagein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
297 m²
€ 274,817
Cottagein Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
290 m²
€ 229,014
Cottagein Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
98 m²
€ 155,730
Cozy country house for sale, located in a picturesque area. The area of the house is 97.9 sq…
Cottagein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
101 m²
€ 111,759
For sale a new stylish energy-efficient modern cottage "Chale" premium-class 100% readiness …
Cottagein Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Zupranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
479 m²
€ 36,642
Cottagein Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
344 m²
€ 412,226
Stylish premium house within the city. A unique offer of a VIP class HOUSE.  7.5 hundre…
Cottagein Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
316 m²
€ 228,098
Link to the video of the house https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uBn8Mr6-cRCWOc4aGk4H29uWxhDd…
Cottagein Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
195 m²
€ 26,566
New house for sale in. Slutske. Foundation: reinforced concrete, walls: gas-silicate blocks,…
Cottagein Akolica, Belarus
Cottage
Akolica, Belarus
263 m²
€ 137,409
Cottagein cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
220 m²
€ 192,372
A unique, solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged living floors. 2017 built 100% readiness …
Cottagein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
238 m²
€ 357,262
Cottagein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
283 m²
€ 210,693
A cozy house-rub from a natural calibrated round-trip of handles is an ideal choice for thos…
Cottagein cudzienicy, Belarus
Cottage
cudzienicy, Belarus
285 m²
€ 412,226
Cottagein Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
154 m²
€ 114,507
House d. Volkovichi of the Dzerzhinsky district, 15 minutes by car from MKAD ( 17km ). Stopp…
Cottagein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
231 m²
€ 141,806
House for sale 2021 built in ST Yasnaya Polyana 18 km from MKAD. The foundation is a insulat…
Cottagein Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 62,842
A cozy, warm cottage with a bathhouse is fully ready for sale in ST « Istok-M » 29 km from …
Cottagein Marjaliva, Belarus
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
198 m²
€ 123,668
Really good offer! A modern brick cottage with a renovation, in a nearby suburb of Minsk - a…
Cottagein Ratomka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratomka, Belarus
€ 59,452
Unfinished house for sale in Ratomka, Mr. Bankovshchina. The direction of Rakovskoye. 12 km …
Cottagein Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
Price on request
 A spacious and cozy three-story cottage for sale in ST « ROMANOVKA » completely ready …
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 128,156
For sale a two-story house with a garage in the basement. g. Brest. Facade trimming - plaste…
Cottagein Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Kadzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
300 m²
€ 54,963
For sale cottage in the village of Lubuzh.  The tree is surrounded by brick, the roof o…
Cottagein Miazysietki, Belarus
Cottage
Miazysietki, Belarus
112 m²
€ 29,314
We bring to your attention a house in Mezhisetki, with a total area of 112 sq.m. All communi…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
165 m²
€ 108,095
Lot 10323; We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commissio…

