  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Orsha
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Orsha, Belarus

18 properties total found
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Contract number with agency 356 from 2021-11-12
$138,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$460,415
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale a cozy, modern cottage together with a garage and bath in 2004 built in Per. Sandy.…
$85,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 160 m²
For sale is a 2-storey cottage on the shore of Orsha Lake Karier. at the address: Dachnaya (…
$42,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 448 m²
A three -story cottage is sold 1995, with a total area of ​​447.51KV.M, located on a plot of…
$170,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage on the banks of the Dnieper at the address: per.1 Tsvetnoy (R-N Za…
$82,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 267 m²
Tsarskoye selo3 level cottage, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructi…
$120,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Sale of a two-storey house (NZKS) at the address: Bogdanovich str. The house is large, with …
$46,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
For sale a modern, two-storey house on the street. Toolmen. The total area of the house is 2…
$99,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 165 m²
House for sale in "Tsarskoye village" at the address: Yazepa Drozdovich str. 2001.p. House a…
$120,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Lermontovasten St. cottage - block, roof - tile, year of construction 2001, inner area of ​ …
Price on request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 176 m²
For sale house NZKS (unfinished capital building) 50% at the address: Boyarovskaya str. (r-n…
$53,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Sold house NZKS (unfinished capital building) 59% at the address: Polotskaya str. The total …
$40,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Sold house NZKS (unfinished capital building) 59% at the address: Polotskaya str. The total …
$40,000
Properties features in Orsha, Belarus

