Pool Cottages for sale in Belarus

Minsk
33
Mahilyow
5
Mahilyow Region
7
Vitsebsk Region
31
39 properties total found
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Cozy house with a bath in the forest - only 27 km from Moscow!About the house:✔Spacious two-…
$155,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Rabun, Belarus
Cottage
Rabun, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Spacious and modern residential house for sale in the village of Rabun on the banks of the V…
$130,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage in Prylepy, Belarus
Cottage
Prylepy, Belarus
Area 164 m²
A cottage with a guest house near the Dubrovsky reservoir is for sale. Smolevichsky district…
$230,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 544 m²
We bring to your attention a spacious house built in 2022 in a prestigious cottage village o…
$310,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 384 m²
For sale a prestigious energy-efficient modern cottage in the cottage building "Zazen" in Mi…
$350,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Uhnauka, Belarus
Cottage
Uhnauka, Belarus
Area 207 m²
For sale exclusive cottage with "Spa-complex" premium class 100% ready with furniture with i…
$305,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzamidavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
A completely new energy-efficient complex on a spacious plot in a picturesque and ecological…
$699,000
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica_______________A unique work of modern archi…
$430,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Rakauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Exclusive Cottage with a bath complex 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in Buzuna, Volozhinsky…
$215,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 467 m²
This is an offer for those who want to enjoy all the beauty of country life and take full ad…
$659,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Mahilyow, Belarus
Cottage
Mahilyow, Belarus
Area 530 m²
Exclusive offer! Cottage in four levels, located in the center of Mogilev, on the banks of t…
$255,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 847 m²
Personal site of the object The price in the announcement is indicated for a land plot with …
$990,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
The total building area of the land plot is 321 m2, under the main structure is 249 m2, the …
$225,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Krupica, Belarus
Cottage
Krupica, Belarus
Area 280 m²
Cottage for sale in ag. A grain 17 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Slutsk direction. Abo…
$320,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a cozy house made of virgin timber d. Sarnatskoe- The plot is completely fenced off…
$189,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 343 m²
Jodino. Bald mountain. A unique house that consists of two autonomous parts, which allows yo…
$350,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Contract number with agency 356 from 2021-11-12
$138,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 197 m²
For sale is a prestigious premium-class cottage with a land plot of 11 acres in Kolodishchi,…
$220,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Azerski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 256 m²
Excellent, inhabited, wisely built cottage, in Basmanovka on the border of the Minsk and Uzd…
$198,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 265 m²
For sale is an excellent brick cottage on the second line of the Dubrovsky Reservoir, 17 km …
$265,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 228 m²
For sale cottage 5 km from Moscow and 15 minutes from the city center!Logoi direction, D. Bo…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 253 m²
The house is located in the most premium location of Ratomka, which offers a unique opportun…
$366,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
Leave a request

