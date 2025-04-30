Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 267 m²
Tsarskoye selo3 level cottage, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructi…
$120,000
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 632 m²
For sale cottage in Bilev on the street. Republican. Total area of 632 sq.m. The plot is 15 …
$89,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Cottage in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 200 m²
$70,000
Cottage in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
Sale of a residential complex in Braslav district on the banks of the river Druyka. The land…
$690,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
Cottage in Hlybokaye, Belarus
Cottage
Hlybokaye, Belarus
Area 245 m²
Selling a two-level cottage. The house has an attic, a veranda, a basement, a garage. On the…
$150,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 160 m²
Sale of a two-storey house (NZKS) at the address: Bogdanovich str. The house is large, with …
$46,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 448 m²
A three -story cottage is sold 1995, with a total area of ​​447.51KV.M, located on a plot of…
$170,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$464,413
Cottage in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 313 m²
A fairy tale, not a place! Cottage by the lake, with a pier!Video link is, and bargaining at…
$179,900
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 176 m²
For sale house NZKS (unfinished capital building) 50% at the address: Boyarovskaya str. (r-n…
$53,000
Cottage in Bagomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Bagomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
For sale a residential house in a picturesque location, commissioned in 2022. Two floors. T…
$65,000
Cottage in Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$85,000
Cottage in Noukinski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Noukinski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
For sale a cozy cottage by the lake in the picturesque village of Gorodnyany! We offer you a…
$142,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Sold house NZKS (unfinished capital building) 59% at the address: Polotskaya str. The total …
$40,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 165 m²
House for sale in "Tsarskoye village" at the address: Yazepa Drozdovich str. 2001.p. House a…
$120,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
$99,000
Cottage in Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 135 m²
For sale 2 storey cottage at the address: Novy Khorobrovo 12 (R-m Zamostye) , located on a p…
$36,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage on the banks of the Dnieper at the address: per.1 Tsvetnoy (R-N Za…
$82,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Lermontovasten St. cottage - block, roof - tile, year of construction 2001, inner area of ​ …
Price on request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 178 m²
Sold house NZKS (unfinished capital building) 59% at the address: Polotskaya str. The total …
$40,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 335 m²
For sale a cozy, modern cottage together with a garage and bath in 2004 built in Per. Sandy.…
$85,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 160 m²
For sale is a 2-storey cottage on the shore of Orsha Lake Karier. at the address: Dachnaya (…
$42,000
Cottage in Varony, Belarus
Cottage
Varony, Belarus
Area 210 m²
An unfinished canned capital structure is sold in the Crows. The entrance is asphalt. Separa…
$56,000
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 345 m²
For sale cottage for clean finishing with gas, water, sewerage in Boroniki on Novosennenskay…
$80,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
$138,000
Cottage in Babinichy, Belarus
Cottage
Babinichy, Belarus
Area 200 m²
House level 2, walls - block, roof - metal tiles, year of construction 2021, internal area o…
$80,000
