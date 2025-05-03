Show property on map Show properties list
174 properties total found
Cottage in Balsavik, Belarus
Cottage
Balsavik, Belarus
Area 129 m²
Cottage with production facilities and residential floor ❤️Your business starts from the rig…
$179,000
Close
Cottage in Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Radaskovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 473 m²
Your Oasis of Success and Rest ❤️ We present to your attention an exceptional property - a r…
$99,000
Close
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 287 m²
2-storey cottage is a cozy dwelling with spacious rooms, large windows, beautiful views of t…
$199,500
Cottage in Uzda, Belarus
Cottage
Uzda, Belarus
Area 302 m²
Enjoy the harmony of nature and the refined comfort of country life in this unique cottage l…
$165,000
Cottage in Cudzenicy, Belarus
Cottage
Cudzenicy, Belarus
Area 196 m²
For sale is an exclusive unique cottage with a "Spa-complex" of premium class 100% readiness…
Price on request
Cottage in Akcabrski, Belarus
Cottage
Akcabrski, Belarus
Area 226 m²
The house has central sewerage, heated floors, roof of metal roof, walls of gas silicate blo…
$110,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 632 m²
We offer to your attention a spacious comfortable cottage in a picturesque place of D. Gubic…
$690,000
Cottage in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 547 m²
Offered for sale cottage in the village of Laporovichi - an elite village of Minsk district,…
$269,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 373 m²
I sell a large house - Castle, 3 floors in 2 levels. Near the central street of Orsha, Belar…
$120,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 462 m²
For sale a new exclusive modern cottage adjacent to the forest with a premium-class swimming…
Price on request
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Good location of the house in a modern cottage building. A quiet cozy street, near the bus s…
$324,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Modern residential house on an individual project near the Sevostopol Park on the street. Sp…
$360,000
Cottage in Rudzensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudzensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
Cottage in Vozera, Belarus
Cottage
Vozera, Belarus
Area 195 m²
For sale a modern cottage fully ready to live in 20 minutes from the Moscow Ring Road, Agrog…
$195,000
Cottage in Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 288 m²
For sale is a spacious and bright house with a delightful view of the endless fields and for…
$75,000
Cottage in Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Cottage
Lahojsk selsaviet, Belarus
Area 707 m²
For sale a unique "Country Mansion" premium class 100% ready with furniture in a closed guar…
Price on request
Cottage in Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Object code 07425 : We work from the owner! Buying this property - you do not pay a commissi…
$190,000
Cottage in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Area 290 m²
For sale is a modern, comfortable and comfortable cottage in Galitsa, in a picturesque place…
$389,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 607 m²
The layout of the house is as thought out as possible:On the first floor of this house there…
$1,35M
Cottage in Yubiliejny, Belarus
Cottage
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Excellent cottage for sale (convenient for families with children)0.7 km from Minsk in pos. …
$199,500
Cottage in Vilejka, Belarus
Cottage
Vilejka, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Two-storey cottage with bath and garage! ❤️ Cozy cottage in the city of Vileika, just 5 km f…
$92,500
Close
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 188 m²
For sale premium new cottage premium class 100% ready with furniture, adjacent to the forest…
$499,000
Cottage in Kobryn, Belarus
Cottage
Kobryn, Belarus
Area 142 m²
Offered for sale a beautiful eco-friendly residential house in Scandinavian style on the str…
$234,000
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 341 m²
Spacious house almost in the heart of Minsk ❤️ Do you like the city rhythm and at the same t…
$299,000
Close
Cottage in Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Puhavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 203 m²
For sale two-storey cottage in ST "UYUT-2" 60 km from MKAD Pukhovichi direction.Just 6 km aw…
$74,950
Cottage in Minsk, Belarus
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-level cottage with furniture, built in 1999, fully ready for living. The house is…
$360,000
Cottage in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 163 m²
Spacious modern house for sale in the picturesque garden partnership Solar Bor (near the ag.…
$175,000
Cottage in Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Putcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 221 m²
Spacious modern house in a picturesque place ❤️ Cozy and bright house is fully ready for lif…
$169,000
Close
Cottage in Ratamka, Belarus
Cottage
Ratamka, Belarus
Area 677 m²
For sale 4-level cottage in ag. Ratomka, Minsk r-n Contract number with the agency 329/1 fro…
$695,000
Cottage in Zhodzina, Belarus
Cottage
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 150 m²
For sale a nice large house of 150 sq.m. for two families. First floor with an area of 66.3 …
$105,000
