  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zabalocki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 173 m²
A special offer for those who appreciate clean air, silence and living in harmony with natur…
$67,900
Cottage in Zabaloccie, Belarus
Cottage
Zabaloccie, Belarus
Area 136 m²
Very near the Smolevichi in the agro-town of Zabolotye (25 km from the Moscow Ring Road), a …
$127,800
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 96 m²
Your dream cottage in Chernikov region! ❤️ Modern cottage with all amenities in a well-equip…
$132,500
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
In a picturesque place, not far from the Yukhnovsky reserve, the cottage of ST "Harvest 2002…
$20,000
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 185 m²
We sell the house almost completely ready to move in. 1 floor residential, 2nd in the finish…
$95,000
Cottage in Stanok Vadzica, Belarus
Cottage
Stanok Vadzica, Belarus
Area 146 m²
One-storey cottage Stanok-Voditsa, Smolevichy district, Moscow direction, 23 km from Moscow …
$195,000
