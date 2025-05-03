Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

6 properties total found
Cottage in Hrodna, Belarus
Cottage
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 585 m²
In a unique place on the first coastline of the Neman, but at the same timethe center of Gro…
$390,000
Cottage in Byarozawka, Belarus
Cottage
Byarozawka, Belarus
Area 184 m²
For sale good spacious house near the forest and the river Neman. The house was built for th…
$145,000
Cottage in Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Mirski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 263 m²
Operating business for sale - Agrostead "Mirnaya" in a picturesque corner of Belarus! Agro e…
$183,000
Cottage in Karobcycy, Belarus
Cottage
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 328 m²
Home for those who make mature decisions: comfort, quality, economy – all in one place.For s…
$250,000
Cottage in Lyubcha, Belarus
Cottage
Lyubcha, Belarus
Area 112 m²
For sale residential house gp.Lubcha, street.Naberezhnaya, e. 28. Total area of 112 sq.m., r…
$120,000
Cottage in Lida, Belarus
Cottage
Lida, Belarus
Area 311 m²
On sale a modern, stylish cottage in a prestigious area, with a plot of 10 acres. The cottag…
$145,000
