Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Houses
Houses for sale in Brest Region, Belarus
cerninski sielski Saviet
56
Znamienski sielski Saviet
34
Radvanicki sielski Saviet
27
carnaucycki sielski Saviet
25
Zhabinka
25
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
16
Lyscycki sielski Saviet
12
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet
11
Buchovicki sielski Saviet
10
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet
10
Vysokaye
9
Damacauski sielski Saviet
7
Malaryta
7
Chidrynski sielski Saviet
6
Kamyanyets
6
Lieninski sielski Saviet
6
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet
6
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet
4
Chacislauski sielski Saviet
3
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet
2
House
1 314 properties total found
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 27,390
Unfinished residential building for sale in ST « Coastal-1 ». Brest district. T…
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
168 m²
€ 114,507
Lot 7076. For sale a manzard-type country residential building, built in 2018 for a cozy fam…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
342 m²
€ 33,436
On sale an incomplete canned capital structure on the street. Yana Chechota! * Walls: the bl…
House
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 5,405
On sale a summer house in the village. Midnight. * Area: total – 52 sq.m. * Windows: wooden;…
House
Brest, Belarus
214 m²
€ 272,069
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 88,858
House for clean decoration in Brest district. 2019 p. 1st floor. Total SNB - 108.7 sq.m., to…
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
156 m²
€ 51,849
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 45,711
Residential building in Lyakhovichi. * Area: total – 120 sq.m., residential – 53.4 sq.m., ki…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 26,566
Residential building for sale at per. Country, d. 25. The house is wooden with one wooden an…
House
Konkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,893
For lovers of nature and suburban life! To everyone who wants to build an agricultural…
House
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 73,285
A country house of residential type in Brest district. 1st floor. Total - 121.9 sq.m, lived …
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
96 m²
€ 30,230
Residential building for sale in a suburb of. Cobrina in d. Big Lepes. The hous…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 30,138
We offer to buy a residential building in the village of st. Shevchenko. * Area: total – 98 …
House
Brest, Belarus
87 m²
€ 47,635
Lot 7068. Call for more details. We decided to build on Ploska, but there is no desire …
House
Kryvoshyn, Belarus
73 m²
€ 9,985
House for sale in d. Krivoshin. * Area: total – 73 sq.m., residential – 43.7 sq.m.; * Walls:…
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
96 m²
€ 136,492
Lot 7063. Have you heard anything about such a concept as « smart house »? This term refers …
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
97 m²
€ 43,971
Lot 7064. Call for more details. On sale is a residential building with an attic on a summer…
House
Brest, Belarus
59 m²
€ 17,955
Garden house in Brest district. 1991 p. 1 floor, attic. Total - 58.6 sq.m. 3 rooms. Walls: m…
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 4,580
Garden house in Brest district. 1st floor. Total - 15.0 sq.m. Walls: material - gas-silicate…
House
Laktysy, Belarus
78 m²
€ 5,954
House for sale with a plot of 25 acres Address: d. Loktyshi, st. P. Zuykevich 武 An …
House
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 19,237
Lot 7061. On sale is a house in a village on the banks of the Belaya River. The walls are er…
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
149 m²
€ 48,551
Lot 7060. In a gardening partnership in the direction of Kamenitsa-Zhirovetskaya, a summer h…
House
Brest, Belarus
114 m²
€ 89,774
Residential building for cleaning in Brest. 2019 p. 1st floor. Total SNB ~ 114.0 sq.m, total…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest on the street 4th Vereskovaya. Three…
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 128,156
For sale a two-story house with a garage in the basement. g. Brest. Facade trimming - plaste…
House
Brest, Belarus
263 m²
€ 105,255
A spacious unfinished house for sale in the Berezovka microdistrict. Brest. One-story house …
House
Brest, Belarus
139 m²
€ 85,193
A spacious residential building for sale in the northwestern part of the city. Brest. …
House
Brest, Belarus
115 m²
€ 47,177
House for sale in ST "Bereza-97" in Brest. Duplex house ( 1st floor and attic ) 2009 built, …
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
120 m²
€ 29,314
House for sale in ST « Bulkovo ». Brest district. House of the attic type, for decora…
House
Lieninski, Belarus
49 m²
€ 17,955
