Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Viarchovicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
Residential house in Kamenetsky district. 1 floor. 1973 p. General.SNB - 65.8 sq.m., General…
$8,000
Leave a request
House in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Box of a residential building in the Kamenetsk district. 2020.P. 1st floor, attic. Total. SN…
$15,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Viarchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes