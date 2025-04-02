Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navamysski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Novaja Mys, Belarus
House
Novaja Mys, Belarus
Area 103 m²
House for sale ( incomplete capital structure ) with 15 acre parcel ( private collection ), …
$58,000
Leave a request
House in Ciesaulie, Belarus
House
Ciesaulie, Belarus
Area 37 m²
!On sale is a house with a large plot! * Area: total – 36 sq.m., residential – 26.4 sq.m.; *…
$5,900
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Navamysski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes