Villas for sale in Risan, Montenegro

Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Two-storey villa with an area of 140 m2 with a spacious usable roof of 100 m2, and with stun…
€299,000
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Villa 5 rooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 5 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 554 m²
In one of the most beautiful places of the Gulf of Boko-Kotor, a luxury luxury villa with it…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 554 m²
Stunning waterfront villa with its own jetty in Kotor, Risan  House area: 554 m2  Plot a…
€3,50M
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English
Villa with sea view, with mountain view in Risan, Montenegro
Villa with sea view, with mountain view
Risan, Montenegro
Sale: Plot in the Boko-Kotor Bay with a villa construction project. The site is located i…
€95,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
NUM 1103 Three-storey villa, located right on the Adriatic coast with a beach and a pier.…
€2,20M
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 554 m²
Floor 2
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
€3,50M
Villa 11 bedrooms with by the sea in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms with by the sea
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 380 m²
The villa is located 20 meters from the main road and the sea, in front of the house the…
€770,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 669 m²
Modern villa on the first coastline with a private beach and a pier for yachts, located in t…
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view in Risan, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 554 m²
Stunning villa, with a total area of 554m2 on site 605m2 is offered for sale in Risan. The v…
€3,50M
