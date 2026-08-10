Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Stari Bar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in 18, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
18, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
New villa for sale in Montenegro, in the suburbs of Bar. The city center is about 10 minutes…
$351,652
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 8 bedrooms in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale a new villa in Montenegro, in the Bar area Plot of landLocated in the Old Bar area.…
$351,050
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go