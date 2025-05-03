Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Montenegro

Podgorica
3
Herceg Novi
36
Risan
13
Bar
72
121 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2360 Luxury Eco-Villa in Pržno — Where Innovation Meets Elegance 🏝 Location: Pictur…
$4,50M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent house with outdoor pool and amazing panoramic view. The house located in Budva i…
$1,84M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Welcome to the new luxury villa with swimming pool, large garden and panoramic views, walkin…
$519,191
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,17M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1866 For Sale: Modern Villa with Pool and Stunning Sea View in Blizikuci. Location:…
$1,56M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Villa in traditional style, Budva Kotor in Crimovica. The villa has 4 bedrooms (each bedroom…
$513,999
Villa 3 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in the Bay of Kotor, Morinj A villa located on the first line of the sea in a pictu…
$729,133
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2343 🔥 Luxury Sea-View Villa in Dobra Voda  Stunning 406 m² Modern Villa on 610 m² …
$1,24M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Radenovici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Radenovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Located in the scenic village of Tudorovići, just minutes from Sveti Stefan and the Budva Ri…
$885,708
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$652,855
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
For sale there is a modern villa with swimming pool and panoramic sea views. The new villa, …
$1,14M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1463 🌴 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN BAR – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bar, Šušan…
$452,147
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
We present to you exclusive villas in the beautiful place of Zhurić, Herceg-Novi. It is an e…
$1,56M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
Современная семейная вилла общей площадью 480 м2 с бассейном размером 5,5 м х 4 м, расположе…
$1,83M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 5 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,39M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
New villa on the coast of the Bay of Kotor. Village Krasici, Montenegro. This is a calm, q…
$574,772
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
$2,60M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 9 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 11
Area 676 m²
For sale is an exclusive villa on the first coastline with private access to the sea, 40 met…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
A new, fully furnished villa of class " suite " in Stoliva. The villa is on the first line b…
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1717 White Duplex Villa for Sale in Utjeha, Hladna Uvala (Vidikovac) We offer half…
Price on request
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 3/3
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,79M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Description of the object : Three-storey verandas villa, terraces descend. At the moment, o…
$1,93M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Exclusive 3-storey villa, just 200 meters from the promenade zone of Budva and the sea. The …
$1,82M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1906 For sale: luxury new villa in Herceg Novi. Key Features: Location: Podi …
$934,984
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Villa in Regevichy, with a total area of 434m2 on a plot of 654m2. The villa consists of fiv…
$815,834
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
For sale is a luxury villa in Rezhevichi, in an elite residential complex. This complex is a…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Great offer on the market! Brand new fully furnished villa in a new residential complex in t…
$755,052
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

