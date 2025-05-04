Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
22 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
In a quiet place Krimovica, 9 km away from Budva, a villa with wonderful sea views is for sa…
$2,73M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Beautiful contemporary yet elegant family Villa with sea view for sale, settled on three lev…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Large, three-story house with an area of 280 m2, with beautiful panoramic views of the entir…
$515,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Cozy, family villa "Swallow" just 2 minutes walk from the sand and pebble beach. Within walk…
$563,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Luxurious villa for sale in a complex surrounded by forests. Villa has a gorgeous view of th…
$777,262
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Two villas with pool for sale in Krimovica, near the town of Budva. The area of ​​the vil…
$984,531
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
A beautiful, solid house with a large yard, an outbuilding and a swimming pool in the most b…
$1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 11 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
$2,08M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
House layout: - on the lower level there is a garage and storage room - on the first residen…
$483,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Beautiful, stone house on the first line of the sea, consisting of 4 separate apartments. Id…
$509,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 1 bedroom in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A unique house is sold in the heart of the historical city of Kotor, the UNESCO World Herita…
$577,032
Leave a request
Villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 125 m²
Traditional stone house in excellent condition in the heart of the Old Town of Kotor! Three …
$598,457
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
We offer two villas, both with stunning panoramic sea views: Villa No. 1: Area: 260 s…
$677,761
Leave a request
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 139 m²
An ancient stone house a few steps from the sea with an amazing view and a large plot. The h…
$450,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
The property in Kostanica is a newly built villa complex consisting of three completely sepa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is a histori…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
The house is located on a hillside with an unforgettable panoramic view, surrounded by chest…
$782,032
Leave a request
Villa in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
Area 240 m²
A very cozy and bright house with a beautiful garden in a quiet area of ​​Kotor. The house c…
$526,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 179 m²
The villa, made in traditional Montenegrin style, is located 30 meters from the sea in the v…
$413,345
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
For sale two new villas in Krimovica. Both villas are still under construction. Completion o…
$817,323
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Modern villa in Kostanjica, Kotor. The area of ​​the house is 300 m2, and the area of ​​…
$2,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Welcome to this beautiful two storey, 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in the peaceful community of K…
$655,935
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go