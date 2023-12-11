Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

Villa To archive
39 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Villa Vela – exceptional accommodation on the Mediterranean coast with breathtaking views of…
€2,00M
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Area: 305 m2 (250 m2 + 55 m2 terrace) Land area: 700 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Famil…
€950,000
Villa 3 rooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 155 m²
The site is for sale along with a project paid for a building permit and a construction cont…
€270,000
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
€1,80M
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 507 m²
Living area: 507 m2 Living rooms: 2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Sea view – of all bedrooms …
€1,60M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 675 m²
NUM 1452 Luxurious villa for sale, which is located 40 meters from the sea. The villa is …
€750,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
NUM 898 Villa for sale in the picturesque village of Orahovac, just 200 meters from a …
€1,000,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
The area of the land, including the island, access road and parking, is 460m2. Private i…
€2,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Floor 2
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
€2,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€750,000
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 510 m²
The total area of 510 square meters.m.including: Living area 450 square meters.m. The …
€1,75M
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
The building has a total area of 380 m2 and a usable area of about 300 m2. It consists o…
€1,30M
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 235 m²
Area: 235m2 ; Land area: 491m2 ; Number of bedrooms: 7 ; Total number of numbers: 11 ; E…
€1,30M
Villa 5 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 168 m²
An old three-story villa with five bedrooms, on the first line by the sea. The villa is …
€950,000
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
This old three-story villa has been restored, while maintaining its traditional style. V…
€750,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Villa in the village of Orahovac - with two bedrooms, its own garden and only one minute…
€230,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Villa in the village of Orahovac - with two bedrooms, its own garden and only one minute…
€350,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Spacious, family villa with 4 bedrooms, a separate summer kitchen and a large garden. Vi…
€397,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Villa in the village of Orahovac - 3 bedrooms, cozy, green kindergarten To the sea 100m.…
€340,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
Ten villas, each of which has three bedrooms, its own kindergarten on 1 line in an elite…
€1,20M
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
Villa area: 420 square meters.m. Land area: about 1,500 square meters.m. Number of bedro…
€2,20M
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
Spacious villa with stunning views of the Boko Kotor Bay, located just 150 meters from t…
€575,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
This villa in the village. Kindness is a stone, restored house with 4 bedrooms and its p…
€1,20M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 365 m²
Three-storey villa of 365 m2 in the city of Dobrota. Ground floor: garage, laundry ro…
€1,65M
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Description of the object : Three-storey verandas villa, terraces descend. At the moment, o…
€1,85M
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard, with basement in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard, with basement
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 436 m²
A real restored palace in Lute of stone, on the first line. Four-story villa with a total ar…
€2,95M
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 4
€550,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with central heating, with fireplace in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with central heating, with fireplace
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Ancient villa with wharf in Orahovets. After restoration and repair. A three-storey house wi…
€949,999
