Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Dobrota
Villas
Villas for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa
39 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
6
456 m²
Villa Vela – exceptional accommodation on the Mediterranean coast with breathtaking views of…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6
3
305 m²
Area: 305 m2 (250 m2 + 55 m2 terrace) Land area: 700 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Famil…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Villa 3 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
155 m²
The site is for sale along with a project paid for a building permit and a construction cont…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dobrota, Montenegro
7
3
270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
6
507 m²
Living area: 507 m2 Living rooms: 2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Sea view – of all bedrooms …
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
8
675 m²
NUM 1452 Luxurious villa for sale, which is located 40 meters from the sea. The villa is …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
4
280 m²
NUM 898 Villa for sale in the picturesque village of Orahovac, just 200 meters from a …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
131 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
165 m²
The area of the land, including the island, access road and parking, is 460m2. Private i…
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
6
456 m²
2
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with yard
Dobrota, Montenegro
5
6
479 m²
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Price on request
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
150 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Dobrota, Montenegro
7
510 m²
The total area of 510 square meters.m.including: Living area 450 square meters.m. The …
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
380 m²
The building has a total area of 380 m2 and a usable area of about 300 m2. It consists o…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
7
235 m²
Area: 235m2 ; Land area: 491m2 ; Number of bedrooms: 7 ; Total number of numbers: 11 ; E…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
5
168 m²
An old three-story villa with five bedrooms, on the first line by the sea. The villa is …
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
6
500 m²
This old three-story villa has been restored, while maintaining its traditional style. V…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2
70 m²
Villa in the village of Orahovac - with two bedrooms, its own garden and only one minute…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
2
95 m²
Villa in the village of Orahovac - with two bedrooms, its own garden and only one minute…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
4
350 m²
Spacious, family villa with 4 bedrooms, a separate summer kitchen and a large garden. Vi…
€397,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3
110 m²
Villa in the village of Orahovac - 3 bedrooms, cozy, green kindergarten To the sea 100m.…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
193 m²
Ten villas, each of which has three bedrooms, its own kindergarten on 1 line in an elite…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
420 m²
Villa area: 420 square meters.m. Land area: about 1,500 square meters.m. Number of bedro…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
6
200 m²
Spacious villa with stunning views of the Boko Kotor Bay, located just 150 meters from t…
€575,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
250 m²
This villa in the village. Kindness is a stone, restored house with 4 bedrooms and its p…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
5
5
365 m²
Three-storey villa of 365 m2 in the city of Dobrota. Ground floor: garage, laundry ro…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Dobrota, Montenegro
3
5
500 m²
Description of the object : Three-storey verandas villa, terraces descend. At the moment, o…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard, with basement
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
5
436 m²
A real restored palace in Lute of stone, on the first line. Four-story villa with a total ar…
€2,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with central heating, with fireplace
Dobrota, Montenegro
4
3
375 m²
Ancient villa with wharf in Orahovets. After restoration and repair. A three-storey house wi…
€949,999
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
