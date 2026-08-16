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Villas for sale in Dobrota, Montenegro

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35 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 819 m²
Total built area: 819 m2 Land area: 534 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 + 1 Garages: 2 …
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a villa in the closed complex Morena Kotor Bay, located in Sveti Stasiye i…
$2,83M
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Villa in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,82M
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Elite stone mansion with five bedrooms on the first line b…
$2,91M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent waterfront resort located in Boka Kotorska – place of extraordinary beauty with …
$1,97M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Description of the site: Three-storey villa of veranda type, terraces descend. At the moment…
$2,13M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 323 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$1,93M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale is offered an ancient, unique, historical palace on the first line by the sea, in t…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Discover refined coastal living in this stunning 5-star villa, perfectly positioned on the w…
$2,25M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Area: 420 m2 Land area: 713 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 Garage Jacuzzi Swimming pool …
$6,81M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
We present to your attention a three-storey villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor …
$1,04M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 413 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern villa with swimming pool and view in DobrotaLuxury villa in an elite complex of six v…
$2,83M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Floor 4/4
4-bedroom modern villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in the village of D…
$2,45M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Area of the villa: 193 m2 Garden area: 100 m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Garage space …
$2,42M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
House area: 380 m2 Land area: 651 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Authentic, stone vil…
$2,29M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Elite stone mansion with six bedrooms on the first line by…
$3,14M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 415 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Stone villa with six bedrooms on the first line by the sea…
$3,14M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
Floor 2/2
4-bedroom modern semi-detached villa under construction in a luxurious villa community in th…
$1,82M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a traditional stone house in the first line to the sea…
$2,32M
VAT
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
Area: 267 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 4 + 2 Garage: 39 m2 Luxuriously furnished family …
$2,17M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a traditional stone house in the first line to the sea…
$2,32M
VAT
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for sale in Dobrota, total area of 300 m2. The layout of the house has: six bedrooms, …
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 419 m²
Area of the villa: 419 m2 Land area: 1.294 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4+1 Parking: 5 cars…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 3/3
A house in Lute with a swimming pool and three apartments.We offer for sale a house in Luta,…
$2,31M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
The building has a total area of 380 m2 and a usable area of about 300 m2. It consists of a …
$1,41M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
The area of the land, including the island, access road and parking, is 460m2. Private islan…
$2,50M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 200 m²
Spacious villa with stunning views of the Boko Kotor Bay, located just 150 meters from the s…
$624,076
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 507 m²
Living area: 507 m2 Living rooms: 2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Sea view – of all bedrooms Gara…
$1,74M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
This villa in the village. Kindness is a stone, restored house with 4 bedrooms and its pier …
$1,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
Boka Kotor Bay, Dobrota district. Ancient restored luxury villa made of natural stone with i…
$2,70M
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