Mountain View Villas for Sale in Montenegro

Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$632,315
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
We offer for sale a house with a unique location on the first line in Dobrota, with an area …
$1,94M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/3
text
$345,781
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale.   Villa is located on th…
$715,754
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 8 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 859 m²
A luxurious three -story needle in Italian style is sold, developed by a famous Italian desi…
$648,933
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in Krasici, on the southern shore of the Tivat Bay, Lustica…
$3,98M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Krimovice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 150 m²
5 of the bathrooms 6 bedrooms, a villa with an area of ​​1150 m2 section 1000 m2 on th…
$2,17M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 497 m²
On the very shore of the Adriatic Sea in the town of Console 8 km. From the city of Bar, a v…
$1,36M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
text
$369,466
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Connecting to urban utilities of water supply and sew…
$1,93M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Selling a new villa on the Bar Riviera. Great driveway. The villa is surrounded by Cyprus an…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Sale of a new modern villa on the first line of the sea in Montenegro https://youtu.be/eb5w…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Visnjevo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Visnjevo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
text
$421,191
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva is an elite real estate in Montenegro the area of ​​th…
$1,19M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Polje, Montenegro
Villa
Polje, Montenegro
We suggest you consider buying a new house in Montenegro.The house is located in the flat pa…
$329,800
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pecurice, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 404 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$1,26M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
A beautiful villa with a pool in Montenegro is sold. Panoramic views of the sea and mounta…
$455,595
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1463 🌴 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN BAR – SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! 📍 Location: Bar, Šušan…
$452,147
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Burtaisi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Burtaisi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A villa in a picturesque olive grove of the city of Bar (Montenegro) is sold. the villa is…
$287,856
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$897,275
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful villa in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. Villa of 250 m2 is …
$354,155
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kunje, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kunje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
House with an area of ​​260 m2 Plot 900 m2 The house has panoramic windows with views of t…
$1,03M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
We offer you a luxury gated complex located in Tudorovici, the oldest village, with an excep…
$1,67M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villa with stunning sea views in a gated community in MontenegroFor sale is a luxury villa w…
$661,259
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 450 square meters on the first coastline in Krasici. The villa …
$1,96M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 690 m²
We offer for sale a complex of two exclusive villas on the first line in Stoliv. A unique Pr…
Price on request
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

