UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Bar
Villas
Villas for sale in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Clear all
56 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
170 m²
2
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. See view and mountains view. Swimming pool 6x4…
€320,000
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
210 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in the Bar, Zeleny Poyas. There is a bui…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
210 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in the Bar, Zeleny Poyas. There is a bui…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa
Bar, Montenegro
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Villa of your dreams in Budva Riviera of Montenegro: Welcome to the world of absolute lux…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bar, Montenegro
7
5
497 m²
3
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
6
2
400 m²
Exclusive villa in Bar, Montenegro: the perfect place for your dream We present to you th…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
200 m²
Sale: New villa in Montenegro in the city of Bar House with an area of 200 m2 Plot 418…
€245,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
291 m²
For sale: Beautiful villa in Montenegro ready to stay The house is located in the lowland…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
2
ID 724 Villa for sale with pool in Bar Green Belt District, a quiet dead end street surrou…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
130 m²
2
ID 724 Villa with pool for sale in Bar The Green Belt area, a quiet dead-end street su…
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
3
150 m²
Cozy house for sale in the green area of the city of Bar - Ratac! The distance to the sea is…
€195,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
3
175 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in Bar, Green Belt. Total area 175m…
€235,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
3
355 m²
For sale a large house with a garage in Bar. The house with an area of 355 m2 is located on …
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
5
450 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the Bar Riviera. Three-storey villa of 450 m2 + 150 m2 terrac…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
5
2
150 m²
2
ID 633 Modern new home for sale in Bar, Poland Total area with terraces 150 m2, plot 400 m…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
6
2
170 m²
2
ID 530 Villa for sale with pool in Bar. The area of the house is 170 m2, 400 m2 plot. 6x4…
€310,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bar, Montenegro
29 m²
Bar, center. New apartments from the Developer in a multi-storey residential building Dista…
€58,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
8
4
300 m²
3
€580,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
220 m²
2
New Villa Bar for sale, Green Belt. With a building permit and legal documents. House 220 M2…
€330,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
210
2
2
A new two-story villa with a swimming pool is for sale in Bar, Zeleni Pojas. It has a buildi…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with swimming pool
Bar, Montenegro
4
3
240 m²
House with an area of 240 m2 on a turnkey basis. Plot of 520 m2. Parking for 3 cars.The site…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
5
5
560 m²
Villa for sale in Uteha with pool and private beach on 5 bedrooms, first line Two option…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
187 m²
Sale: new villa with a swimming pool in the Bar in Montenegro The house is located in the…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
6
4
392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - for sale. For sale is one of the best villas on the coast. A uniqu…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
4
2
230 m²
Sale: New villas in Montenegro under construction House on a plot of 500 m2 The area …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
3
4
190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva - luxury real estate in Montenegro Villa area 190 m2 …
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
6
396 m²
Villa with pool in Montenegro. The villa is located in the village of Podi, Herceg Novi, at …
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
4
3
365 m²
Welcome to the magical world of luxury and comfort – modern villa with swimming pool in Mont…
€570,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
4
3
240 m²
Investment offer in Montenegro. New villa in Montenegro 240 m2 at a bargain price at the con…
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL