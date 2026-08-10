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Villas for sale in Bar, Montenegro

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69 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
For sale is a spacious family house of 183 m2 on a plot of 204 m2, located in a quiet and gr…
$456,662
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Monteonline
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For sale is a registered two-storey house of 100 m2, located on a plot of 236 m2 in a quiet …
$138,231
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
An excellent family house in a quiet area of ​​the bar is proposed for sale. Dead Deadine St…
$368,498
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Monteonline
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - for sale. One of the best villas on the coast is for sale. A unique of…
$2,16M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
A unique house with a spacious yard, arranged as one of the most beautiful tourist attractio…
$1,77M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Villa for sale on three levels in the municipality of Bar. The villa has a total area of 420…
$376,805
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Spacious house for sale in the city of Bar, Montenegro, with an area of 252 m2, with a plot …
$632,057
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 2 415 m²
Area of 2,174 m2 Width of the plot along the beach line 35 m Price 800 Euro/m2 There is a pr…
$1,13M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
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Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Villa of your dreams in the Budva Riviera of Montenegro:Welcome to the world of absolute lux…
$3,51M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a two-storey villa on the Adriatic coast. The villa is located in the town of B…
$406,448
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 3
$199,528
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Dovevilles located on the mountainside in a club-type village in close proximity to the city…
$611,162
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 396 m²
Villa with swimming pool in Montenegro. The villa is located in the village of Podi, Herceg …
$614,338
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
For sale is a fully renovated family house in Sutomore, which perfectly combines comfort, fu…
$478,141
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Villa structure: First floor: - a living room with a fireplace, combined with a dining area …
$748,512
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
A spacious, three -story building in a bar (Shushan district) with a panoramic view of the s…
$690,935
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Price: Upon Request Positioned in the heart of Bar, this exceptional villa offers a refined …
$1
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
The perfect home for living, relaxing or investing in one of the most popular resorts in Mon…
$274,519
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Monteonline
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
We present for sale a small one-storey house with an area of 77 square meters, located on a …
$56,426
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
We offer a plot with a total area of 380 m2, located on a hill. According to the documents, …
$216,429
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in 82, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
82, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Key Highlights Price: €165,000 Area: 101 m² internal (approx. 50.46 m² per floor) Plot: 200 …
$191,194
VAT
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Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
SEA VIEW VILLA FOR SALE Location: Bar, Šušanj, Zeleni Pojas Distance to the sea: 300 met…
$635,859
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Villa 1 bedroom in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale is a cozy house of 70 m2 with a yard of 30 m2, located in one of the most atmospher…
$178,491
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Modern villa with year-round maintenance for your comfortable recreation and stay. Th…
$715,760
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 ID-659📍 🏠 🛏 4 с🛁 4 сану🌿 🏊 🚗 🌊 ▪ланировка:• • 4 с• 4 сану• • 🔨
$864,996
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
We present for sale a beautiful villa in Dobra Water, Montenegro, which offers stunning pano…
$863,668
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Monteonline
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Villa 13 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 13 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
In a quiet area of Kotor, Dobrota, a house is for sale just 30 meters from the sea. The hous…
$685,155
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
We present for sale a magnificent house with an area of 380 square meters. m, located on a s…
$399,282
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
We present for sale a luxurious spacious family house with an area of 250 square meters, loc…
$310,921
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Monteonline
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a large 3-level house in the resort suburb of Bara with sea views.The house is loca…
$351,042
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Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
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