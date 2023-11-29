Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Bar, Montenegro

56 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. See view and mountains view. Swimming pool 6x4…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in the Bar, Zeleny Poyas. There is a bui…
€330,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Bar, Montenegro
€265,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Bar, Montenegro
Villa of your dreams in Budva Riviera of Montenegro: Welcome to the world of absolute lux…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Exclusive villa in Bar, Montenegro: the perfect place for your dream We present to you th…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with mountain view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Sale: New villa in Montenegro in the city of Bar House with an area of 200 m2 Plot 418…
€245,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
For sale: Beautiful villa in Montenegro ready to stay The house is located in the lowland…
€399,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
ID 724 Villa for sale with pool in Bar Green Belt District, a quiet dead end street surrou…
€275,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Cozy house for sale in the green area of the city of Bar - Ratac! The distance to the sea is…
€195,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
For sale a new two-story villa with a swimming pool in Bar, Green Belt.  Total area 175m…
€235,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 355 m²
For sale a large house with a garage in Bar. The house with an area of 355 m2 is located on …
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the Bar Riviera. Three-storey villa of 450 m2 + 150 m2 terrac…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 633 Modern new home for sale in Bar, Poland Total area with terraces 150 m2, plot 400 m…
€260,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 530 Villa for sale with pool in Bar. The area of the house is 170 m2, 400 m2 plot.  6x4…
€310,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Bar, Montenegro
Area 29 m²
Bar, center. New apartments from the Developer in a multi-storey residential building Dista…
€58,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
€580,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
New Villa Bar for sale, Green Belt. With a building permit and legal documents. House 220 M2…
€330,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 210
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A new two-story villa with a swimming pool is for sale in Bar, Zeleni Pojas. It has a buildi…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with swimming pool in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with swimming pool
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
House with an area of 240 m2 on a turnkey basis. Plot of 520 m2. Parking for 3 cars.The site…
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, new building, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Villa for sale in Uteha with pool and private beach on 5 bedrooms, first line Two option…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, new building, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Sale: new villa with a swimming pool in the Bar in Montenegro The house is located in the…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - for sale. For sale is one of the best villas on the coast. A uniqu…
€1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Sale: New villas in Montenegro under construction House on a plot of 500 m2 The area …
€250,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva - luxury real estate in Montenegro Villa area 190 m2 …
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 396 m²
Villa with pool in Montenegro. The villa is located in the village of Podi, Herceg Novi, at …
€525,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Welcome to the magical world of luxury and comfort – modern villa with swimming pool in Mont…
€570,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investment offer in Montenegro. New villa in Montenegro 240 m2 at a bargain price at the con…
€350,000
Leave a request
