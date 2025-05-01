Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Kostanjica, Montenegro

14 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 424 m²
Location: Kostanitsa Total area: 350+74 sq.m. Plot area: 800 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 6
$1,34M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
Area: 200m2 ; Auxiliary building (covered terrace): 17m2 ; Land area: 381m2 ; Bedrooms: 4
$488,407
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
text
$860,328
Villa in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Property Description Kotor, Kostanica – Villa in the co…
Price on request
Total area: 350+74 sq.m. Plot area: 800 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 6 Number of bathrooms:
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 532 m²
Floor 4
$3,62M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
A new modern villa in the elite village of Kostanica is for sale.   Villa is located on th…
$715,754
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
wp:paragraph{"extended_widget_opts":{"id_base":-1,"column":{"desktop":"12","tablet":"12","mo…
$847,590
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale villa, in a residential complex in Kostanica. The villa is on the first line by the…
$913,777
New, three-story villa, 5 meters from the sea. Magnificent views open from the terraces - to…
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a modern villa on the first line of the sea, in Kostanjica, Kotor. The
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Geshtenja, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Geshtenja, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Villa with panoramic seaview in a gated community near waterfront in the Bay of Kotor.
$921,702
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
Real estate: 235 m2 Plot: 400 m2 Bedrooms: 4 ; Bathrooms: 3 ; Floors: 3 ; Garage: 15m2 ; Dis…
$738,038
