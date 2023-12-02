Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Podi-Sasovici
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Podi, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Compact and functional villa in a club village near Herceg Novi. The village consists of …
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms with предоставляется ВНЖ
Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 396 m²
Area: 396m2, with terraces ; Land area: 1200m2 ; Bedrooms: 6 ; Sanuzly: 3 ; Parking spac…
€530,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir