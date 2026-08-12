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Villas for sale in Kolasin, Montenegro

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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 243 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to Lipovo Villas – private Alpine houses in the heart of MontenegroLocated in the pr…
$620,255
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa
Kolasin, Montenegro
11,000 m² | Electricity | Entrance | Project | Possibility of commercial useFor sale a plot …
$1,08M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Welcome to Lipovo Villas — Private Alpine Homes in the Heart of Montenegro Nestled in th…
$625,164
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
Ski resort Kolasin. Gated complex of twenty luxury villas Height above sea level 900m. Dist…
$378,404
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 121 m²
Ski resort Kolasin. Gated complex of twenty luxury villas Height above sea level 900m. Dist…
$345,970
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