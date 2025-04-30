Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Budva, Montenegro

102 properties total found
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 466 m²
Каменная вилла в национальном стиле 2,5 км от Петровца, в тихом районе Крушевица. Участок 5…
$896,476
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Barsky Riviera, a consolation area. New four -storey villa with a pool and four bedrooms Th…
$1,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
0278#2161 📍 Sale of villa with pool Budva, Zagora Area House-350m2 Living area- 150m…
$604,261
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
$654,823
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 321 m²
$960,163
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$924,805
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Real estate residence permit 8 I am a sinking, the presence
$1,26M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
0162#4024 📍 Sale of Villa Primavera Kamenovo Villa - 240m2 on a plot of 380m2 Basem…
$1,31M
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
A beautiful three-story house with a sauna and a wine cellar is for sale. The house consists…
$450,939
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
We offer for sale one of 2 villas with a swimming pool or the entire complex in the heart of…
$1,61M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Three villas for sale in a gated complex with a beautiful view of the sea, the Old Town, the…
$1,38M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
A luxurious villa in Budva is offered. The house has an asphalt road, parking for several ca…
Price on request
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
We offer for sale a villa in the gated club complex Dukley, on the Zavala peninsula, Budva. …
$1,25M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The cottage village, consisting of 3 houses, is located in a quiet cozy place away from tour…
$618,152
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Two villas with panoramic views for sale in Budva, Lazi area. Villa 1 area: 465 m2 Villa…
$2,77M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
Budva. New suburban villas surrounded by pines Distance to the sea 1800m. Sea view Mediter…
$1,18M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
ID-1737 Villa for Sale in a Gated Club Complex on Zavala Peninsula, Budva We offer a …
$1,24M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Description Budva, district of Rosino. Apartment Studio Distance to the sea is 700 m. Square…
$86,492
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ID 4 📍Sale of a villa in Kamenevo, Budva Plot area: 380m2 Villa area: 240m2 🔖Basem…
$1,26M
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 262 m²
Villas for sale created according to a unique project in the new complex Pine Village – Auth…
$1,09M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 331 m²
The view of the Old Town, the beach and the Mogren fortress, as well as the view of the beau…
$2,67M
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 304 m²
Villa 304 m2 on a plot of 561 m2. Budva Riviera. For sale luxury villa with sea view, ab…
$1,14M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 500 m²
The villa in Budva has 4 floors plus a basement, with a total area of ​​500 m2. The plot on…
$938,989
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
$1,63M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 820 m²
Adria Stone presents you an authentic luxury villa in the really heart center of Budva. More…
Price on request
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For sale is a three-story house with a large plot in the suburbs of Budva (more precisely, a…
$338,204
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 12 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 12 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
$1,56M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
The villa is located in the suburbs of Budva, the most popular holiday destination on the co…
$648,989
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 2
Real estate residence permit 8 I am aimed by the same
$720,363
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 500 m²
Description Calculation of cryptocurrency is possible Budva. Five bedrooms Distance to the s…
$2,70M
Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

