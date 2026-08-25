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Villas for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

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31 property total found
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
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Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$2,53M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,86M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$4,85M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 185 m²
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,05M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive seafront villa is offered for sale, located in the first row by the coastline o…
$4,39M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Area: 350m2 Land plot: 544m2 (or optionally - 1,200m2, with additional land parcel and prop…
$2,07M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 492 m²
For sale are  two beautiful plots with a total area of  985 m² in the sunny village of Mrkov…
Price on request
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Wonderful villa, which is located on the first line of the sea and has its own access to the…
$1,16M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
House area: 560 m2 (504 m2 + 56 m2 terrace) Auxiliary building area: 219 m2 Land area: 5 142…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
An exclusive sea-view villa is offered for sale, located in the second row from the coastlin…
$3,46M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
EXCLUSIVE SALE – LUXURY VILLA WITH PRIVATE BEACH, MIRIŠTE (LUŠTICA) Located in one of th…
$4,39M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE PERMIT FOR REAL ESTATE✅ My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pr…
Price on request
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$3,97M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
Price on request
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is an exquisitely renovated villa with a total area of 240 sq.m., located in a pict…
$574 833
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
On one of the most exclusive locations on the Montenegrin coast, on the Luštica Peninsula, i…
$5,54M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,24M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Gross Area: 220 m2 ( 148 m2 net) Bedrooms: 4; Bathrooms: 3 +1 Historic stone villa "Ol…
$2,19M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lusticka, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lusticka, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Modern Villas on Luštica Peninsula – Villa 2 These villas are a unique blend of peace, gr…
$1,13M
VAT
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Area: 680 m2 Plot area: 1000 m2 Bedrooms: 7+ additional service apartment Bathrooms: 7 P…
Price on request
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa for sale on the Lustica Peninsula. The total area is 235 m2 on a plot of 787 m2…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$5,21M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 558 m²
Floor 2/2
We are pleased to present a new luxurious villa on the Lustica Peninsula, an oasis of seclus…
$3,48M
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Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 770 m²
Exclusive villa in settlement Milovici, near the Tivat, with swimming pools, parking, perfec…
$4,19M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 288 m²
Luxury villa under construction, gross area 288 m2 on the first line to the sea in Zanjice, …
$3,93M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and cur…
$2,10M
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We present you an unique Mediterranean sea front villa in charming village Rose on Lustica p…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square meters.…
$1,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 3/3
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$522 531
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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English, Русский
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Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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