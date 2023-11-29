Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Lustica
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 268 m²
We offer for sale a modern house in Lustica, Ponta Veslo with an area of 268 on a plot of 32…
€440,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
€765,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Bedrooms: 4, Sunuzly: 4, House Square: 330 m ², Land Area: 400 m ²Garage: 60 m ² To the s…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Villa in Montenegro on the first line Area of the house: 450m2 Land area: 700m2 Berth 30m…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with pier in Lustica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with pier
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
€2,50M
Leave a request

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir