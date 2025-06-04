Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ulcinj
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Nestled on a spacious 3303m² plot, this exceptional villa offers 270m² of luxurious living s…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Barsky Riviera, the city of Ultsin. New elite mini-wills with an ecological autonomous life …
$1,41M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go