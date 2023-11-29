Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Petrovac
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

25 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
A beautiful villa for rent on the first line from the sea in the town of Žukovica, municipal…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
€950,000
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
For sale villa with three bedrooms with an area of 164m2 located on a plot of 367m2. The bea…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house with an area of …
€275,000
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
Stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to St. Stefan Island, 15 minutes…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 175 m²
NUM 5147 New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalitie…
€365,000
Villa Villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 240 m²
Прекрасная новая вилла в элитном посёлке Режевичи.  
€650,000
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 466 m²
NUM 3876 Villas for sale in a rustic ambient style above Petrovac. The area of ​​the vi…
€910,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 560 m²
NUM 858 In a quiet area of ​​Petrovac, for sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool w…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 466 m²
NUM 4418 Ambient rustic style villa in Petrovac, Budva. The area of the house is 466 m2, a…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
Number of rooms: 5 Number of bedrooms: 3 Area of premises: 240 m2 Land area: 548 m2 Dis…
€800,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of rooms: 4 Sleeping rooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Total area: 135 m. 2 Land area: 16 m. …
€210,000
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 5
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
The object code is 1.20.728.9013 We present to your attention a villa on the first line of t…
€1,20M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
♦2-storey villa for sale is located in a new residential complex on seashore in the he…
€1,90M
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
Location: Villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 mete…
€2,80M
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 meters, to…
€3,70M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Do you think about where to spend time in harmony with nature in peace and privacy? You have…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely house located in the small village of Perazic Do. Distance to the beautiful bea…
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 971 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious and  spacious villa is located in a quiet, beautiful part of Petrovac, 200 m…
Price on request
