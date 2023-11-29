UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Petrovac
Villas
Villas for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
8
5
550 m²
4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
3
220 m²
4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Petrovac, Montenegro
4
3
200 m²
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
5
A beautiful villa for rent on the first line from the sea in the town of Žukovica, municipal…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
3
5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
167 m²
For sale villa with three bedrooms with an area of 164m2 located on a plot of 367m2. The bea…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
107 m²
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budvan Riviera. The two-story house with an area of …
€275,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4
600 m²
Stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to St. Stefan Island, 15 minutes…
€2,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
175 m²
NUM 5147 New villa in Buljarica, a settlement located on the border of two municipalitie…
€365,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
240 m²
Прекрасная новая вилла в элитном посёлке Режевичи.
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
466 m²
NUM 3876 Villas for sale in a rustic ambient style above Petrovac. The area of the vi…
€910,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Petrovac, Montenegro
3
164 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
560 m²
NUM 858 In a quiet area of Petrovac, for sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool w…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
466 m²
NUM 4418 Ambient rustic style villa in Petrovac, Budva. The area of the house is 466 m2, a…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Buljarica, Montenegro
3
240 m²
Number of rooms: 5 Number of bedrooms: 3 Area of premises: 240 m2 Land area: 548 m2 Dis…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Buljarica, Montenegro
3
135 m²
Number of rooms: 4 Sleeping rooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Total area: 135 m. 2 Land area: 16 m. …
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
€2,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Petrovac, Montenegro
4
4
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
4
350 m²
The object code is 1.20.728.9013 We present to your attention a villa on the first line of t…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
3
290 m²
2
♦2-storey villa for sale is located in a new residential complex on seashore in the he…
€1,90M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Petrovac, Montenegro
6
5
917 m²
Location: Villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 mete…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with surveillance security system
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
5
917 m²
The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 meters, to…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
5
4
400 m²
Do you think about where to spend time in harmony with nature in peace and privacy? You have…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
7
4
415 m²
3
Lovely house located in the small village of Perazic Do. Distance to the beautiful bea…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
5
971 m²
3
Luxurious and spacious villa is located in a quiet, beautiful part of Petrovac, 200 m…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
