Villas for sale in Blizikuce, Montenegro

26 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Modern Sea-View Villa in Blizikuće This elegant contemporary villa offers a perfect blend…
$577,312
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Experience the epitome of seaside life with this exceptional villa currently under construct…
$1,24M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
A villa for sale in Tudorovići in a luxurious closed complex 15 minutes from the city of Bud…
$1,74M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Sold -prisoners are sold, located separatelyodrodrogotruga. The quarrels of the objective pe…
$994,251
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Just minutes away from the world-famous Sveti Stefan, in the serene and green surroundings o…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Gross villa area: 580 m² Net villa area: 461 m² Land area: 1,500 m² Number of bathrooms: …
$3,35M
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
This three-level villa is part of a complex of three villas, located near Drobni Piesak, one…
$1,40M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A stunning villa for sale in the village of Tudorovichi, next to the island of St. Stefan, 1…
$2,74M
Vector Estate Montenegro
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Residential area:  250m2 Land area: 650m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5+2 toilets Central air…
$1,51M
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
The total area of 450 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 1000 square meters.m.
$976,815
Villa 7 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
For sale: luxurious villas with breathtaking views currently under construction in Budva, Bl…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
"Carsko Selo" is a residential complex of 36 exclusive villas with an impressive panoramic v…
$644,667
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 496 m²
Villa area: 496  m2 Land area: 1732 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 5 + 2 Swimming pool, sauna…
$3,41M
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 632 m²
more Luxurious villa with full finishes outside and inside, on the Adriatic coast (200 m fro…
$2,41M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
Montenegro. REALESTATE. Happiness🌏🇲🇪Luxurious three-level Villa Classa Lux in the Budapest v…
$2,58M
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Residential area: 420m² Land area: 700m² Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 + 1 toilet Central air…
$1,61M
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Two villas of 114 m2 each in Blizikuce, Budva. Each villa has a parking space, a private po…
$565,998
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Villa for sale in Tudorovići in a luxury closed complex 15 minutes from the city of Budva, w…
$1,86M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: A luxury villa under construction, located in the exclusive…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale are two impressive villas located separately from each other. Each of them offers t…
$994,251
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exclusive new villa for sale! This impressive property covers an area of 600 m2, located on …
$3,51M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A newly built luxury villa with a gross area of 400 m2 is for sale in Blizikuće, Budva.The v…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 231 m²
Sold -prisoners are sold, located separatelyodrodrogotruga. The quarrels of the objective pe…
$884,245
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
This three-level villa is part of a complex of three villas, located near Drobni Piesak, one…
$1,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
This three-level villa is part of a three-villa complex located near Drobney Piesac, one of …
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Location: Blizikuće settlement, 500m from the main road Budva-Petrovac, 1.5 km from  S…
$2,37M
