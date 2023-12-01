Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

21 property total found
Villa 7 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 7 rooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 150 m²
House with sea views (5 min on foot to the beach « Sutomore » - is included in the top 20 be…
€150,000
Villa 4 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€135,000
Villa 3 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
Authentic stone house for sale after restoration in the Bar Riviera, Sutomore. The house wit…
€220,000
Villa 3 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
House for sale in Sutomore, made in chalet style, divided into two completely isolated halve…
€150,000
Villa 2 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 2 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with an area of 70 m2 is l…
€130,000
Villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
For sale a large house in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with a total area of 250m2, built…
€200,000
Villa in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 180 m²
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with an area of 180m2 is l…
€180,000
Villa 4 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
House for sale in the village of Ratac, Bar Riviera.  Two-storey house with pool. Two separa…
€370,000
Villa 3 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
House for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. Two-storey house with an area of 100 m2 has 3 rooms…
€145,000
Villa 4 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Sutomore, Bar Riviera. The house with an area of 150m2 is located on a plo…
€145,000
Villa 2 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 2 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
House for sale in the village of Sutomore, Bar Riviera. Zagraja district, the site offers a …
€135,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 231 m²
Budvan Riviera, Tudorovichi district. Two new villas from the Developer The villas are sold…
€850,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
NUM 5404 Luxury villa for sale with sea view, area 500m2. The villa is located in the immedi…
€3,89M
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Cozy spacious villa with a bath and swimming pool Plot area-677m2 The walls of the hou…
€569,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed ] https://youtu.be/vsuR3S7NICQ[/embed] Villa 10 minutes walk from the central promen…
€480,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
NUM 4967 Located in the picturesque village of Ratac, this exclusive three-storey villa offe…
€1,70M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 301 m²
NUM 4732 Two-story house with roof terrace for sale in Sutomore. The area of the hou…
€600,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The area of the villa with terraces is 400 m2. The plot is 1500 m2. On the ground floor ther…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms with surveillance security system in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms with surveillance security system
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Bar, Shushan. The plot has a total area of 540 m2, a house with an …
€470,000
Villa 5 bedrooms with sea view in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms with sea view
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 225 m²
The object code is 1.25.728.6731   A unique luxury villa is a pleasant combination of harmon…
€370,000
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with yard, with bath house in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms with sea view, with yard, with bath house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
The object code is 1.25.728.6580VILLA WITH THE BASIC. The area of the plot is 677m2 The wall…
€565,000
