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Villas for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

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6 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Two-story house with roof terrace for sale in Sutomore. The area of the house is 301m2, t…
$860 502
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Cozy spacious villa with bath and swimming poolArea of section 677m2The walls are brick.Area…
$671 370
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed]https://youtu.be/vsuR3S7NICQ[/embed] Villa 10 minutes walk from the central promenad…
$561 681
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 231 m²
Budva Riviera, Tudorovichi district. Two new villas from the Developer Villas are sold sepa…
$952 221
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The area of the villa with terraces is 400 m2. The plot is 1500 m2. On the ground floor ther…
Price on request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
The magnificent villa is located right on the edge of the sea with a private beach that stre…
$8,95M
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