Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Prcanj
Villas
Villas for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa
Clear all
29 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
6
3
236 m²
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
2
209 m²
2/2
Beautifully restored traditional stone house in the hard of Boko Kotor Bay. The house …
€799,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
3
155 m²
NUM 4772 Villas of various types for sale in the Kavac area. The villas have a beautiful…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Trojica, Montenegro
5
4
186 m²
A villa with a large plot, a swimming pool and a sauna is located in the village of Dub, Kot…
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
7
3
1 220 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
7
3
576 m²
3
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa
Muo, Montenegro
6
228 m²
NUM 5241 We offer for sale a magnificent villa in a quiet and peaceful suburb of Kotor, M…
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kavac, Montenegro
6
240 m²
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
4
3
317 m²
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot: 795 …
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Muo, Montenegro
8
6
510 m²
Area: 510 sq.m. (450 sq.m. + attic 60 sq.m.) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic …
€1,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6
3
320 m²
We offer for sale a truly remarkable offer in the Montenegrin market: a newly built, luxurio…
€700,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Prcanj, Montenegro
3
200 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Prcanj, Montenegro
5
3
230 m²
3
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina parcele 700m2…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Prcanj, Montenegro
4
456 m²
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Prcanj, Montenegro
5
479 m²
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Prcanj, Montenegro
5
150 m²
€695,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
272 m²
A brand new villa with a large territory, amazing views and only 5 minutes from the sea.…
€770,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Prcanj, Montenegro
7
5
479 m²
3/3
A spacious 5 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity…
€2,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
4
456 m²
3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with Пешком до пляжа
Prcanj, Montenegro
4
3
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Muo, Montenegro
11
6
520 m²
4/4
This brand new modern villa is located just 50 m from the waterfront in Muo. Muo is…
€1,56M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Trojica, Montenegro
5
5
450 m²
Villa 450m2 at 1225m2 in Kavach for sale Selling an elegant modern three-storey villa in Kav…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace
Trojica, Montenegro
4
4
450 m²
An amazing three-storey villa in the town of Kavach is for sale. A huge recreation area on t…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace
Trojica, Montenegro
4
4
450 m²
Luxury villa in Kotor Selling an elegant and modern three-storey villa in the town of Kavac,…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace
Trojica, Montenegro
4
2
200 m²
The country house in Bigovo and of 200 sq.m and for 7-10 people and with 4 certain bedrooms …
€415,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with sea view
Prcanj, Montenegro
6
500 m²
Large villa on the first line in Boca Kotor Bay. On the first floor you can organize a servi…
€1,55M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with basement, with sauna
Prcanj, Montenegro
4
6
497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
€3,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Prcanj, Montenegro
7
3
240 m²
3
URGENT SALE!!! HOUSE PRICE IS REDUCED BY 150.000 €!!! Nice and cozy three-storey…
€630,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Prcanj, Montenegro
7
6
156 m²
4
Ancient waterfront house in the village of Prčanj in the Bay of Kotor. The house is ov…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
